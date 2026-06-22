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MS NOW Asked a Platner Adviser If More Accusers Will Come Forward, and of Course He Said No (JK!)

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

In a story a week ago about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and how the Democrats have been spotted indicating that he's toxic to the party, there was a laundry list of issues most Dems are willing to overlook in order for them to still have a chance at taking back the Senate:

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* adultery while only being married 3 years

* the Nazi tattoo

* blaming women for their own rapes

 * abuse of former romantic partners

* lying about how he bought his house

* lying about his oyster business 

* fantasizing about raping intruders (but not in a gay way)

* his account on a known predator app up until last week

* encouraging a 15 year old to commit suicide 

* claiming Black people don't tip

With a few months to go until the midterm elections, what are the odds that there's more to come with Platner?

An MS NOW host asked a Platner adviser if more women might come forward ahead of the election, and based on this response we assume the actual answer is "well, probably": 

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That sounded like a "yes" to a lot of people. 

And the Democrats would still stand behind him. We can't imagine what it would take at this point for Platner's Democrat supporters to jump ship. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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