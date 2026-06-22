MS NOW Asked a Platner Adviser If More Accusers Will Come Forward, and of Course He Said No (JK!)

In a story a week ago about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and how the Democrats have been spotted indicating that he's toxic to the party, there was a laundry list of issues most Dems are willing to overlook in order for them to still have a chance at taking back the Senate:

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* adultery while only being married 3 years * the Nazi tattoo * blaming women for their own rapes * abuse of former romantic partners * lying about how he bought his house * lying about his oyster business * fantasizing about raping intruders (but not in a gay way) * his account on a known predator app up until last week * encouraging a 15 year old to commit suicide * claiming Black people don't tip

With a few months to go until the midterm elections, what are the odds that there's more to come with Platner?

An MS NOW host asked a Platner adviser if more women might come forward ahead of the election, and based on this response we assume the actual answer is "well, probably":

HOST: “Can you say that there are not going to be more women coming forward?”



KATZ: “Graham Platner has addressed his past repeatedly, more than I’ve ever seen any candidate have to talk about their past.”



HOST: “That might be because he has a lot of problems.” pic.twitter.com/wbajZk3nRX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2026

That sounded like a "yes" to a lot of people.

She asked a simple question.



And he basically confirms more women will be coming forward with his non answer. https://t.co/1PrgcYl6Ud — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026

Helluva way to say “there are other women” https://t.co/SyBVWIlNf3 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 22, 2026

Translation: Yes, more women will be coming forward -- a lot more, and no, he doesn't care about that at all. https://t.co/s1x5DO95u7 — Marc Sulfridge (@marcsulf) June 22, 2026

And the Democrats would still stand behind him. We can't imagine what it would take at this point for Platner's Democrat supporters to jump ship.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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