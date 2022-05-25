Over the past several years, NBA coach Steve Kerr has made quite a name for himself. Not just as a successful basketball coach, but as a gun control activist and self-styled expert on firearms and firearms policy.

So it’s only natural that Kerr would want to weigh in on the deadly mass school shooting yesterday in Uvalde, Texas. And that’s exactly what he did:

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

Wow. Thanks, Steve Kerr, for that impassioned speech … reminding us why no one should be looking to you for advice when it comes to actual, viable solutions to a very serious, very real problem.

I couldn't help but notice that he provides no actual policy recommendation, just the utterly immoral argument that anyone who opposes his unspecified policy recommendation is either corrupt or evil or both. https://t.co/Nw8HsHHdBB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2022

To be fair, though, It’s worth noting that Kerr, in the past, has in fact provided actual policy recommendation to combat gun violence.

Unfortunately, his recommendation would only result in more deadly school shootings:

Steve Kerr in 2020 at the height of the riots, called to remove police officers from Oakland Schools saying "This is a real reckoning for much of America, especially white America." Following this speech, the district voted unanimously to remove the officers.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/fpGc0j4tE9 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 25, 2022

Kerr was more interested in checking all the woke SJW boxes than he was in protecting vulnerable children:

He joined dozens of Oakland Unified School district parents and students who are calling for the district to dismantle its internal police force. … The district – which is facing a multi-million dollar budget shortfall – currently employs 10 officers. On Wednesday, the district will take up a measure to dissolve the department and replace the force with non-uniformed “peacekeeping ambassadors.” “You really have to listen to the community in terms of what’s happening and what’s best for the community,” said Kerr. Activists say the district needs to spend money on hiring more counselors, librarians and teachers. “That’s what the community is calling for and I’m all in support of that,” Kerr said.

Food for thought from Parkland dad Ryan Petty:

No. He’s dead wrong. While I appreciate the outrage, nothing he proposes would have done anything to stop any recent school attacks. He may be a good coach, but he’s woefully unprepared to make policy. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 25, 2022

“Woefully unprepared to make policy” is an understatement. Kerr has a lot of words in his arsenal, but his intellectual weapon is jammed.

Now today he calls for gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting and demonized Republicans in Congress for failing to protect kids. Stever Kerr had a direct hand in leaving kids unprotected in public schools. — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 25, 2022

And he’ll never admit to it.

Steve Kerr lobbied to get police out of schools. He can sit all the way down. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 25, 2022

Way, way, way down.

So can the rest of the NBA, for that matter. Their record on the value of human life is … well, spotty at best:

