As Twitchy reported, shock and awe rippled through journalist Twitter Monday after both Kayleigh McEnany and President Trump were asked to comment on Kyle Rittenhouse. Trump said that he didn’t have all the facts but understood that it might have been a case of self-defense, which wasn’t enough for Joe Biden or the press, who needed Trump to condemn the 17-year-old.
Sen. Chris Murphy, not one for hyperbole, decided to go all caps-lock and forget about due process in the meantime:
He was CHARGED WITH MURDER. https://t.co/uUIq4a3Qk6
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 31, 2020