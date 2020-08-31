As Twitchy reported, shock and awe rippled through journalist Twitter Monday after both Kayleigh McEnany and President Trump were asked to comment on Kyle Rittenhouse. Trump said that he didn’t have all the facts but understood that it might have been a case of self-defense, which wasn’t enough for Joe Biden or the press, who needed Trump to condemn the 17-year-old.

Sen. Chris Murphy, not one for hyperbole, decided to go all caps-lock and forget about due process in the meantime:

He was CHARGED WITH MURDER. https://t.co/uUIq4a3Qk6

Over-charged with murder is more like it.

Also among those who had to resort to all-caps to express their shock at due process being a thing was NBA coach Steve Kerr, who was STUNNED:

Even though fear mongering is an age old political tactic, it is still STUNNING that we have an American president who refuses to condemn a vigilante double murderer. Are we going to vote Trump out or actually buy into his divisive, racist BS. Who wants another 4 years of this?? https://t.co/Xa66MMCyft — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 31, 2020

I guess kids are guilty until proven innocent in Kerr’s America. https://t.co/gAnoUd6SPJ — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 31, 2020

You are accusing an innocent kid of a crime he did not commit. Self-defense is still legal in America, even if it isn't for your preferred country, China. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 31, 2020

pic.twitter.com/UkaUPvC1ir — made in America w/ Mexican parts (@ape_rez) September 1, 2020

I’m surprised he’s taking this stance considering his own father was gunned down and had no way of protecting himself. This kid would’ve suffered the same fate had he not had a weapon. Also like his father, he put himself in a risky situation for the good of the people. — We’re all Americans…Now act like it (@KyleJEngel) August 31, 2020

Steve, if only someone defended your father, he'd still be alive. We don't have a duty to be victimized. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) August 31, 2020

Steve's tweet shows he prefers that people don't protect their communities, and allow hostile attackers to tackle you, beat you with a skateboard, and pull a glock on you before you dare think of protecting yourself with a firearm. — Exel, Pr/Ono/Uns (@Seantzizl) August 31, 2020

Verdict now, trial later — Skyguy51 (@JohnG62047678) August 31, 2020

Trial by media. — Dee🙏🇺🇸 (@texasgma65) August 31, 2020

This event may the most powerful illustration of ignoring a video yet. If this video is lying, it will be most interesting. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) August 31, 2020

Trial by social media. What more do you want? — Simon Godwin (@lastenglishking) September 1, 2020

Lots of blue checks wishing for the CNN-Sandmann treatment. — Sterling (@Sterling_65) August 31, 2020

“Double murderer.” Got him convicted already. This social media age really gets it done quickly. — Richard Grassi (@RichardGrassi) August 31, 2020

The left doesn’t want due process, but mob rule by emotions and false narratives that they can swing and control. — Michael Kocian (@MichaelDKocian) August 31, 2020

Kerr might get a pat on the head from his Chinese overlords for this tweet. — Vandelay Ind (@Chinofiuf) September 1, 2020

Being "divisive and racist" is pretty much what you're up to here @SteveKerr It's STUNNING that you can't see it. — Samurai Justice Warrior (@ScottBr78173964) August 31, 2020

In their judicial system you're guilty unless your politics are correct, then you're never guilty. — Raphael (@TamuzBel) August 31, 2020

Kerr still hasn’t condemned communist Chinese concentration camps… because they are strategic partners who supply the NBA with shoes — Juicy Smoillier (@bob_emotional) August 31, 2020

