The big news of the day was of course Joe Biden popping his head out of his basement to see if he’d won the election yet or not, but President Trump also had a few things to say to the press after being asked to comment on Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who’s been charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wisc., during protests there over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Was it self defense or first-degree murder? There’s no shortage of video footage and stills out there of Rittenhouse being chased by a mob and beaten while on the ground, and we suspect we’ll get into the usual cycle; prosecutors will over-charge, the suspect will be cleared, and more rioting will take place.

Trump was asked about Rittenhouse Monday and sent shockwaves through journalist Twitter by suggesting Rittenhouse shot out of self-defense.

President Trump is asked to comment on Kyle Rittenhouse: "He was trying to get away from them and he fell and then they violently attacked him… It's something that we're looking at right now." pic.twitter.com/mxw9b6HwHA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2020

HuffPost’s Igor Bobic seemed to be in disbelief:

Trump is actually defending Rittenhouse, suggesting he was acting out of self defense. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 31, 2020

Accurate — Förbannade jävla as (@dittjavlasvin) August 31, 2020

He was. It's clear as day in the videos. — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) August 31, 2020

It was self-defense. We all saw the videos. — Cece (@Cece71774675) August 31, 2020

He was. — Puppet Pal Pom (@mistaj12) August 31, 2020

Narrator: it was self defense. — Ol' Scratch Johnson (@EmJayHix) August 31, 2020

Yes, since that's ackshually what the video clearly shows. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 31, 2020

Literally everything that happened that night suggested he acted out of self-defense. Careful, his attorney has a habit of winning defamation cases for his clients. — Valannin (@valannin) August 31, 2020

That would be the correct assessment from the video footage we currently have available. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) August 31, 2020

Fact check: TRUE — Heather Mae (@HeatherMaebee) August 31, 2020

Because he was. It’s on video clear as day. — Harry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Harry_Currall) August 31, 2020

He is correct. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) August 31, 2020

So he watched the same videos we all did? — A (@alwaysassume) August 31, 2020

Maybe Bobic doesn’t follow any conservatives on Twitter and only other mainstream journalists, so it’s possible he never saw the footage.

After skateboard guy, "chunk-of-arm-missing-guy" goes to shoot him with his pistol. Rittenhouse shot right before he could fire his pistol. pic.twitter.com/B3GlFG1U2f — Six Percent Mattie (@_AntiFragile_) August 31, 2020

Most rational people would agree. — Russell Hustle (@RussellHustle7) August 31, 2020

That's cause he "actually" was acting in self defense. — KevinRedBear94 (@KevinRi41457583) August 31, 2020

Video actually proves that as a fact — Steve (@s_lafa10) August 31, 2020

Which part looked like he was on offense? You saw the video. When he was being chased through the parking lot and having things thrown at him before shooting? Or was it when he was on his back getting hit with a skateboard and being charged with a handgun before shooting? — Ryan Moses (@RMoses10) August 31, 2020

The ratio on Bobic’s tweet is amazing and just keeps growing, but let’s let Dana Loesch have a word:

Reporters asking Trump about Rittenhouse — the 17 year-old who defended himself from violent Antifa members: https://t.co/1JYIrzIM3D Reporter asking is concerned about “vigilantism” but not about the leftist Antifa rioters burning down buildings and murdering people. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 31, 2020

Podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, formerly of Occupy Democrats, deleted his tweet, apparently having learned the lesson from Nicholas Sandmann that you can’t just defame people:

Why is Rittenhouse a "white supremacist?" Why not mention the footage showing a guy behind him shooting a handgun and another armed Antifa member charging him in the street before Rittenhouse fired? https://t.co/1JYIrzIM3D https://t.co/6hxV0cE1cS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 31, 2020

FYI, this was the Tweet before deletion: pic.twitter.com/vhx9YuzBje — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 31, 2020

This “white supremacist” garbage sure is getting some traction.

1. The ADL looked into Rittenhouse and "found no indication from Rittenhouse's social media footprint that he is connected to any extremist movements." 2. The criminal complaint filed by authorities said that Rittenhouse was attacked while running away: https://t.co/wXh331bIhq https://t.co/4afQFqFjCE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 31, 2020

Looks like someone realized he makes money off his YouTube videos and would like to have some left over after the libel lawsuits.

Update:

Never mind … it looks like Cohen wants to be sued after all:

Trump won’t condemn a white nationalist who murdered two people in cold blood because he attended one of his rallies. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 31, 2020

Who is the white nationalist you’re speaking of? The Antifa Democrat voter on video dropping the N word a thousand times or the 17 year-old he tried to attack? https://t.co/DwCOYBVr6n — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 31, 2020

