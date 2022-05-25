A few days ago, blue-checked liberal journalist Eoin Higgins tweeted out the inside scoop on Ricky Gervais’ new “virulently transphobic” Netflix comedy special:

Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday. Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash. — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 21, 2022

Higgins never revealed his source for that scoop, but apparently he’s got inside sources in quite a few places, including in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman murdered innocent children and teachers at Robb Elementary School.

See, somehow, Higgins learned that parents of Robb Elementary Students would potentially be subjected to “detention in U.S. concentration camps while checking if their kid is alive”:

18 children dead in Texas and ICE is on scene which means many parents will have to risk detention in US concentration camps while checking if their kid is alive — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 25, 2022

Had to update it to reflect the body count from our latest massacre — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 25, 2022

Taking a walk — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 25, 2022

Shithole country — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 25, 2022

More like sh*thole journalist.

It’s not just a lie, but it’s a blatantly obvious one. And yet it remains available for all to see and like and retweet.

The reason Border Patrol was at the school is because they were closest law enforcement, a Border Patrol officer *saved lives* by stopping the shooter. This town is not far from the border, BP presence isn't unusual. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 25, 2022

It’s not unusual for Eoin Higgins and his ilk to create and peddle baseless rumors in order to score the very cheapest of political points.

1/I think it's REALLY bad to spread the rumor ICE is using this disaster to detain/deport people without evidence, and I don't think Higgins, who frequently distorts stuff on here, has evidence. If he does he should post it, because this is a big claim at a scary moment. pic.twitter.com/RtDo56jCE7 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 25, 2022

2/ Of course "DHS says it isn't happening" doesn't mean it isn't happening, but again, Higgins didn't post any evidence whatsoever — nor has anyone else, as far as I can tell. The claim went super viral solely on the basis of how awful it is. https://t.co/QFR1YhM9DA — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 25, 2022

Eoin Higgins is the worst kind of journalist: he’s a shameless partisan activist who pretends to be a journalist.

3/ It's interesting to compare this to the also-apparently-false claim a bunch of wingnuts made that the shooter was trans (which smelled like a 4chan thing tbh). There's a subset of broken people who really just use tragedy to go after whoever their perceived enemies are. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 25, 2022

Anyone who would rush to politicize a mass shooting instead of mourning the loss of life deserves to be run out on a rail. It’s nothing short of soulless.

And perfectly acceptable according to the Twitter Truth Police.

200,000 likes on a completely false Tweet trying to scare already traumatized parents… https://t.co/QuAnHcEzuV — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 25, 2022

But remember, Twitter doesn't allow misinformation! — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 25, 2022

Of course not.

