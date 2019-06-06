We can’t think of a better way to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day than to share this important reminder from progressive journalist Eoin Higgins:

We’re honestly not familiar with his journalistic oeuvre, but if it’s anything like that tweet, it must really be something.

It sure is.

You should really be apologizing to all the people who ever took you seriously.

Hindsight’s 20/20! Well, for a lot of people. Not for Higgins, evidently. He doesn’t seem to know what happened just a few hours ago:

Wow. So he’s as great a journalist as he is a historian! It’s really not fair for one man to possess that much talent.

