Like so many left-wingers who think they’re clever and cutting and brilliant, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to use yesterday’s horrific deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to hit Republicans and conservatives by invoking the tried-and-true “you can’t be pro-life if you support the Second Amendment” argument:

Speaking of “idolatry of violence,” it’s worth keeping in mind that AOC is a member of the Radical Socialist Democratic Girl Squad, the same Radical Socialist Democratic Girl Squad that regularly goes to bat for the likes of Hamas and condemns Israel for defending itself against murderous terrorists.

But we digress.

At its heart, AOC’s argument — much like AOC herself — is intellectually dishonest.

Trending

Narrator: She can’t.

She literally would have supported it, because according to her, abortion does not count as “harming a life.”

Every single time.

AOC sits on a throne of lies — and she wears her crown proudly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBuffalo shootinggun controlgunskidslawsPro-lifeschool shootingUvalde

Recommended Twitchy Video