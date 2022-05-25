Like so many left-wingers who think they’re clever and cutting and brilliant, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to use yesterday’s horrific deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to hit Republicans and conservatives by invoking the tried-and-true “you can’t be pro-life if you support the Second Amendment” argument:

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

Speaking of “idolatry of violence,” it’s worth keeping in mind that AOC is a member of the Radical Socialist Democratic Girl Squad, the same Radical Socialist Democratic Girl Squad that regularly goes to bat for the likes of Hamas and condemns Israel for defending itself against murderous terrorists.

But we digress.

At its heart, AOC’s argument — much like AOC herself — is intellectually dishonest.

Exactly which law makes it legal to shoot kids in schools? https://t.co/839WRKVLub — Jason Baumann (@JasonBaumann9) May 25, 2022

Hey @PolitiFact – which law “lets children be shot?” I kinda feel like it’s illegal to shoot kids but could you reach out? https://t.co/l0RGfSy9Z5 — Conservative (@CalumetCoRepub) May 25, 2022

Can someone please link me to the “let children be shot in their schools” law? I was pretty sure that we had multiple laws against that, but AOC reliably informs me that pro-life people passed a law. https://t.co/V79xypK0vc — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 25, 2022

GP I must've missed the federal law which permits the mass murder of children in school buildings. Can you give me a citation to the US Code, please? https://t.co/0TEAaC2DAg — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 25, 2022

Narrator: She can’t.

There isn’t a single law in America that legalizes children getting murdered in schools. However, there are many laws in America that legalizes children getting murdered in the womb. You would have supported the children's murder if they were pre-born babies. Stop lecturing. https://t.co/bPc87K1xhM — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) May 25, 2022

She literally would have supported it, because according to her, abortion does not count as “harming a life.”

A member of Congress with her platform could propose a law and use her platform to explain how it could have prevented this tragedy or they can accuse their political opponents of being complicit in mass murder. It’s telling who is choosing to do the latter. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 25, 2022

As I mentioned yesterday, there are things we could do that would actually make a difference, but they will never happen because ppl like AOC prefer accusing political opponents of being complicit in mass murder or using tragedies to push unrelated policy. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 25, 2022

Every single time.

There are no laws that let children or any else be shot anywhere in this country. That’s an idolatry of lies—and political opportunism. https://t.co/CeeQMNakwT — Ron Henzel drinks coffee for your protection. ☕ (@ronhenzel) May 25, 2022

AOC sits on a throne of lies — and she wears her crown proudly.

