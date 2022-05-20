The moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decides to stop being the worst, we’ll be sure to let you know. For planning purposes, though, you can just go ahead and assume that it’s not going to happen for a long, long time.

Here she is explaining why abortion doesn’t ackshually end a human life:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rants about how babies in the womb are not a life. "Oh… you’re harming a life, I believe this is life," she says mockingly. pic.twitter.com/wbMALo9bGC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2022

Who knew that she wasn’t just an econ major, but a religious studies major as well?

The still shot of her hand, what is that? — John Sparrow (@johndjango7) May 20, 2022

You know exactly what that is.

Why is she making the white nationalist 'OK' hand sign in this video? https://t.co/hFpc0KMAFz — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) May 20, 2022

Right after the Buffalo shooting as well. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

If only her shout-out to her white supremacist peeps were the most offensive about that little rant.

It’s pretty insulting to suggest that the pro-life position is a product of “fundamentalist Christians,” not to mention egregiously dishonest and wrong. And Judaism isn’t pro-abortion like AOC claims.

Since when does an antisemite like AOC care what Jews think, anyway?

I'm not so sure that people are really deciding their view on this topic based off of one religion, anyway. The reasoning people use is usually secular, even if it's introduced to them through a religious framework. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 20, 2022

There are Jewish pro-lifers, Muslim pro-lifers, Hindu pro-lifers, atheist and agnostic pro-lifers … for AOC to suggest that it’s some kind of religious or moral defect to believe in the humanity of the unborn is just so twisted and horrible.

It’s objectively a life. If it wasn’t, you wouldn’t be able to kill it. https://t.co/Ynd2R0b59L — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 20, 2022

Abortion is absolutely about harming a life. It’s about harming more than one life, actually.

Well, this is truly evil stuff. Not surprising, though. https://t.co/nlQ7iwj7Rb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2022

“Demonic” and “evil” are both apt descriptions for what we’ve just watched.

Holy moly. What a gift for GOP ad makers. https://t.co/lOHlC5togM — EJ (@Ejmiller25) May 20, 2022

From "safe, legal, and rare" to "fetuses are not 'life.'" Quite the journey for Democrats over the last twenty years and evidence of the political demographic shift on abortion politics. — EJ (@Ejmiller25) May 20, 2022

They’re just laying it all out there on the table.

well, at least, they’re being honest now about their true beliefs on abortion. christ. https://t.co/MwLWPqhxRL — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 20, 2022

When they tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/yIBG5hWfVS — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 20, 2022

AOC recently got engaged. If the old schoolyard rhyme is true, and after marriage comes the baby in the baby carriage, pray for that baby.

Maybe she will reconsider if/when it happens to her. https://t.co/YKITQw0QYs — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 20, 2022

Pray for AOC while you’re at it.

