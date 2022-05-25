A.J. Delgado has gone on quite a political journey. From fierce anti-feminist to devoted Donald Trump supporter to reflexively-anti-Trump shill to apologist for sexual predators to … gun control activist:

What the gun-lobby has successfully done is LUMP TOGETHER two distinct, separate issues.

2A/firearm ownership (for self-defense, hunting) should NOT be lumped together with AR-15. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) May 25, 2022

Ah, yes. The nefarious gun lobby. They’re always trying to get people killed by arguing that people should have the right to defend themselves from people trying to kill them. That includes defending themselves with AR-15s, which are not, as the most dedicated gun control activists would have you believe, automatic machine guns with chainsaw bayonet attachments.

2a was written to protect the people from tyrannical governments. Back then and I'm sure if the founding fathers were here today they still would want no restrictions. Except maybe Hamilton! — TK77 (@FlaccidVagina) May 25, 2022

Well, according to Constitutional Scholar A.J., the notion that the populace needs the right to bear arms in order to defend themselves from a tyrannical government is just obsolete BS:

A drone will flatten 5,000 Texans with AR-15's in a heartbeat.

The "defense from the govt" argument ship sailed long ago. https://t.co/ix8jw1kW1C — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) May 25, 2022

All these hours later, you know she’s still congratulating herself for coming up with that one.

Congrats, A.J., on being so List-able. After graduating from Harvard Law, making the List is just the ultimate feather in her cap!

Just like in Afghanistan — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 25, 2022

Just like in Afghanistan.

Brava, A.J.

People not in the military always overestimate the military’s competence and power. Yes the military could kill a lot of its own civilians. But no way could it take the whole armed populace, it would lose in like a week. https://t.co/KRsOfN6ZyV — Fire Jerry DiPoto (@zsmitty16) May 25, 2022

Sounds about right.

If they’re willing to do that to you while you’re armed wait until you find out what they want to do to you after they’ve disarmed you https://t.co/FjjqguVQ58 — Aetius (@AetiusRF) May 25, 2022

We’d rather not give them the chance.

A broken soul. — Duane Sugimura (@DuaneSugimura) May 25, 2022

Lotta that going around right now.

