Yesterday, the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman wrote a lovely piece about his recent lunch with President Joe Biden, a lunch that featured a tuna salad sandwich with tomato on whole wheat bread, a bowl of mixed fruit, a chocolate milkshake that was so good it should have been against the law … and, ultimately, a heavy heart.

But why was his heart so heavy? He got to have lunch with dear, sweet Uncle Joe!

Ah, but Uncle Joe’s own heart was apparently full of sadness, too. Full of sadness over the unity he promised and has failed to deliver on, despite all of his valiant efforts:

More from The Hill:

“Biden didn’t say it in so many words, but he didn’t have to. I could hear it between the lines: He’s worried that while he has reunited the West, he may not be able to reunite America,” Friedman wrote.

“It’s clearly his priority, above any Build Back Better provision. And he knows that’s why he was elected — a majority of Americans worried that the country was coming apart at the seams and that this old war horse called Biden, with his bipartisan instincts, was the best person to knit us back together,” Friedman wrote.

“But with every passing day, every mass shooting, every racist dog whistle, every defund-the-police initiative, every nation-sundering Supreme Court ruling, every speaker run off a campus, every bogus claim of election fraud, I wonder if he can bring us back together. I wonder if it’s too late,” Friedman commented. “I fear that we’re going to break something very valuable very soon. And once we break it, it will be gone — and we may never be able to get it back.”

How could this have happened? We had such high hopes for Joe Biden, who campaigned on his ability to be a Great Uniter! Who could’ve predicted that he wouldn’t be able to deliver on such a lofty promise?

Maybe he’s just been trying a bold new strategy: unity by division.

Hey, you never know!

Maybe he won’t even need an insult to do it:

He may just pull it off after all!

