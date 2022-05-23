Intercept investigative reporter Ken Klippenstein is an out-of-touch lefty journalist who has a knack for annoying people and getting on their nerves.

But game recognizes game, and, to his credit, Klippenstein recognizes that the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman has got him beat when it comes to being absolutely insufferable.

Behold:

What did we just read? Maybe the equivalent of a cold bowl of instant ramen, where the noodles have soaked up all the broth and are just basically a pile of gummy mush? Or a chocolate-tuna-salad milkshake?

Y'all need to start holding these """""journalists""""" accountable lol. This is pathetically hilarious. https://t.co/vTn2po3jF2 — acab acab (@ClarkThizzwold) May 23, 2022

Hey, we try!

NYT really wants me to pay for this. https://t.co/qv24lPCWuC — The Singing Owl (@OwlWithAGuitar) May 23, 2022

Well, in a way, you are paying for it. We’re all paying for it. It’s like verbal food poisoning.

tHe pApEr oF rEcOrD #WheresMyPulitzer https://t.co/JxFznMsK8S — The Life of Espo (@thelifeofespo) May 23, 2022

The NYT opinion page is truly the greatest collection of inane dipshit ever assembled. https://t.co/WCvGnsp1Ww — Tristan Schweiger (@tjschweiger) May 23, 2022

The inane dipsh*t gets better:

Thomas Friedman is definitely full of something.

happy to see one of the all time greats has still got it https://t.co/rVRHFT26sf — Takes Of Vesperia (@coolranchzaku) May 23, 2022

With each passing day, it gets more and more difficult to argue with that assessment.

This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a tuna salad sandwich with tomato on whole wheat bread, with a bowl of mixed fruit and a chocolate milkshake for dessert that was so good it should have been against the law. https://t.co/SFQ0ffSmfw — Tarik Endale | ታሪክ እንዳለ (@Tarik_Endale) May 23, 2022

***

Related:

Flashback: Here’s Thomas Friedman from last week imagining Biden matching ‘every Putin chess move’

Recommended Twitchy Video