Yesterday, Drew Holden served up a pretty fantastic shot/chaser combo from the Washington Post regarding Georgia’s “voter suppression” laws. We had been told that the laws were basically Jim Crow 2.0, and yet, oddly enough, Georgia saw record-breaking voter turnout for the primary elections.

Here it is again:

Well, as great as Holden’s tweet was, it’s important to remember that he really shines when he’s putting together a thread filled with receipts. Lucky for us, Holden’s WaPo tweet was just a taste of what was still to come.

Holden had evidently been very, very busy working on holding the fearmongers to account, and all that hard work ultimately resulted in this, another top-notch, receipt-packed thread:

We’re assuming that Holden doesn’t actually expect an explanation. Of course that’s not to say he doesn’t deserve one.

We all deserve one. And Joe Biden should be the first to offer it to us:

“Chocolate-chocolate-chip” is probably the best we can hope for. At least from Joe Biden.

The other politicians who took Biden’s narrative and ran with it might be able to come up with something a little more creative.

Apparently all those Georgia voters missed Booker’s memo!

“Georgia Shadow Governor Stacey Abrams.” We may have to steal that one.

Of course, the bogus narrative didn’t just stop with the Democratic politicians. Media dutifully did some pretty heavy lifting of their own:

Eh, seems pretty on-brand for Mother Jones.

Aaron Rupar gonna Aaron Rupar. Always.

That’s our Jen!

Not with someone like Nina Jankowicz running the show, but we take your point, Drew.

