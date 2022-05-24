Yesterday, Drew Holden served up a pretty fantastic shot/chaser combo from the Washington Post regarding Georgia’s “voter suppression” laws. We had been told that the laws were basically Jim Crow 2.0, and yet, oddly enough, Georgia saw record-breaking voter turnout for the primary elections.

Here it is again:

How it started // how it’s going pic.twitter.com/Tn4yO5Kzvy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

Well, as great as Holden’s tweet was, it’s important to remember that he really shines when he’s putting together a thread filled with receipts. Lucky for us, Holden’s WaPo tweet was just a taste of what was still to come.

Holden had evidently been very, very busy working on holding the fearmongers to account, and all that hard work ultimately resulted in this, another top-notch, receipt-packed thread:

🧵THREAD🧵 You may recall, in May ‘21, Dems & the MSM alleged that “Jim Crow 2.0” had arrived in Georgia over new voting laws. As votes roll in for this week’s election we’ve learned early voting is up 300% & black early voting is at record highs. Care to explain, guys?⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

We’re assuming that Holden doesn’t actually expect an explanation. Of course that’s not to say he doesn’t deserve one.

We all deserve one. And Joe Biden should be the first to offer it to us:

The original outrage was led – stumblingly, haltingly – by @JoeBiden, who referred to the measure as “Jim Crow 2.0,” and “Jim Eagle” (an evolved version of Jim Crow, perhaps?) I can just feel the unity. Any follow up, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/ULFAeFEDnx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

“Chocolate-chocolate-chip” is probably the best we can hope for. At least from Joe Biden.

The other politicians who took Biden’s narrative and ran with it might be able to come up with something a little more creative.

But of course it wasn’t just President Biden pushing this conspiracy among elected Democrats. Perhaps my favorite comes from @SenBooker, who called the move a step “toward authoritarianism and repression” because we are serious people living in serious times. pic.twitter.com/Wkfic671AQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

Apparently all those Georgia voters missed Booker’s memo!

And lest we forget about our LatinX comrades, @JacksonLeeTX18 has us covered! pic.twitter.com/EGFrEg2HCC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

We even had almost-politicians. Perhaps no one was as upset online as Georgia shadow governor @staceyabrams pic.twitter.com/abEdTjWHfb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

“Georgia Shadow Governor Stacey Abrams.” We may have to steal that one.

Of course, the bogus narrative didn’t just stop with the Democratic politicians. Media dutifully did some pretty heavy lifting of their own:

As ever, this went from Dems’ lips to the media’s ears. I probably could’ve done an entire thread just on @CNN, who ran a series titled “Voting Rights Under Attack” an entirely unbiased work about one party’s efforts to address election integrity concerns pic.twitter.com/Glo2MXRYdz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

But their hyperbole may actually have been outdone by @MSNBC, who’s interviews and tweets were indistinguishable from the most unserious Democratic fundraising efforts. pic.twitter.com/R2A1nIfSqG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

@washingtonpost dedicated their entire editorial team to this issue, it seems. pic.twitter.com/fLNd2tNHGr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

Oh come on, @MotherJones. Even for you guys this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/DGKoDvty4R — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

Eh, seems pretty on-brand for Mother Jones.

@BusinessInsider doing their best Buzzfeed “you won’t believe what happens next!” impression. pic.twitter.com/UJuVMj0N8d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

@atrupar provides an answer to the timeless riddle: if the votes aren’t actually suppressed, can Dems still get attention by alleging voter suppression? pic.twitter.com/nWGpdcvTuc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

Aaron Rupar gonna Aaron Rupar. Always.

And you know I couldn’t leave her out. Where left wing conspiracy theories go, @JRubinBlogger is never far behind. pic.twitter.com/upmjjwI0SJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

That’s our Jen!

That’s just a taste. To get the full rundown of the ridiculous takes, read the full piece at @FreeBeacon: https://t.co/zkCtyXw1ki — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 23, 2022

It’s a shame Biden wound down the disinfo board because these claims could’ve been prime candidates. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 24, 2022

Not with someone like Nina Jankowicz running the show, but we take your point, Drew.

Recommended Twitchy Video