It was maybe the worst-kept secret in D.C., but the cat’s fully out of the bag now.

That’s right, folks, it’s official: Jen Psaki is a bona fide member of the MSNBC family:

JUST IN: MSNBC has announced the hiring of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. She will appear on NBC's various channels and platforms as part of its politics coverage this fall and will eventually host a new original program on MSNBC. https://t.co/7kgnFALWjv — Dominick Mastrangelo (@DomMastrangelo1) May 24, 2022

Wow! Her own show! Looks like Jen’s got herself a pretty sweet gig with MSNBC.

Psaki's show, which is slated to launch in the first quarter of next year, is currently under development for streaming, the network says. — Dominick Mastrangelo (@DomMastrangelo1) May 24, 2022

Psaki: “I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.” — Dominick Mastrangelo (@DomMastrangelo1) May 24, 2022

What a thrill!

No, really. She’s thrilled:

"I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team” – @jrpsaki finally confirms her new job @MSNBC after leaving the White House last week — 53 days after it was first reported pic.twitter.com/GCZXWBpz0r — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 24, 2022

And what a relief it must be for Jen Psaki to finally be able to be open and honest about this bold new career move.

Imagine having to keep something that big to yourself the way Jen Psaki had to keep it to herself:

Jen Psaki still won’t confirm her MSNBC gig – still has a week left on her taxpayer salary pic.twitter.com/tvlBerNxA7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 6, 2022

Kudos to Jen for not spilling the beans, even when she was directly confronted about it. And we have to assume that the media are saluting her on her tight lips as well, because we’re not really seeing anything resembling an outcry from the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” crowd about being lied to to their faces.

She was asked directly about this and lied. There is no press pounding about the honor of the press podium. No confrontations. Because she has always been part of the club. https://t.co/zvyB4oAZAa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2022

We certainly don’t expect any 5000-word MSM thinkpieces about the glaring conflict of interest in the White House recruiting Karine Jean-Pierre from MSNBC and MSNBC recruiting Jen Psaki from the White House.

So we literally have a former MSNBC Political Analyst replacing a future MSNBC Political Analyst at the @PressSec position. https://t.co/dOXABdtnJP pic.twitter.com/aLXoxCOMPf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 24, 2022

Is this what Jen Psaki meant by “circling back”?

But we will say that we’re pleasantly surprised that even Keith Olbermann, of all people, smells a rat:

I'd like to apologize for what MSNBC has become. This news equivalent of the high salary, cushy landing for former employees of the current president – like they were staffing a sports studio show or Fox News – is the last thing I had in mind at the start. https://t.co/XmSNZxl8YP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 24, 2022

Maybe he’s still just bitter over getting fired from MSNBC, but that doesn’t make him wrong about this.

This is what the media has been for a long, long time. https://t.co/UUKSiiuXy2 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 24, 2022

That’s not wrong, either.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

