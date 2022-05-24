It was maybe the worst-kept secret in D.C., but the cat’s fully out of the bag now.

That’s right, folks, it’s official: Jen Psaki is a bona fide member of the MSNBC family:

Wow! Her own show! Looks like Jen’s got herself a pretty sweet gig with MSNBC.

Trending

What a thrill!

No, really. She’s thrilled:

And what a relief it must be for Jen Psaki to finally be able to be open and honest about this bold new career move.

Imagine having to keep something that big to yourself the way Jen Psaki had to keep it to herself:

Kudos to Jen for not spilling the beans, even when she was directly confronted about it. And we have to assume that the media are saluting her on her tight lips as well, because we’re not really seeing anything resembling an outcry from the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” crowd about being lied to to their faces.

We certainly don’t expect any 5000-word MSM thinkpieces about the glaring conflict of interest in the White House recruiting Karine Jean-Pierre from MSNBC and MSNBC recruiting Jen Psaki from the White House.

Is this what Jen Psaki meant by “circling back”?

But we will say that we’re pleasantly surprised that even Keith Olbermann, of all people, smells a rat:

Maybe he’s still just bitter over getting fired from MSNBC, but that doesn’t make him wrong about this.

That’s not wrong, either.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiKarine Jean-PierreKeith OlbermannMSNBCnbcnbc newsstreaming

Recommended Twitchy Video