At this point, it’s pretty common knowledge that next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be leaving the hallowed halls of the White House for the hallowed halls of MSNBC. According to the Natural Laws of the Democratic World, she’s being replaced by former NBC/MSNBC political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre.

Weirdly, though, Psaki’s been pretty silent when it comes to her next big career move. Plenty to say about Karine Jean-Pierre, though:

Trending

That’s very sweet of you, Jen. But don’t sell yourself short. You’re going to shine in your own right as you bring your own style, brilliance and grace to MSNBC. You should be very proud of yourself and want everyone to know about it! So why so bashful, dear?

“Still has a week left on her taxpayer salary.” Huh. Maybe that’s why she won’t confirm her MSNBC gig just yet. Because she’s well aware of the optics. If she were to talk up her cushy new MSNBC gig now while she’s still on Joe Biden’s payroll, that would give the appearance of impropriety and questionable ethics.

And the Biden administration is nothing if not proper and ethical.

***

Related:

Brian Stelter’s 2019 take on Trump-era press secretaries is making the rounds as Jen Psaki heads to MSNBC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakiKarine Jean-PierreMSNBC

Recommended Twitchy Video