At this point, it’s pretty common knowledge that next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be leaving the hallowed halls of the White House for the hallowed halls of MSNBC. According to the Natural Laws of the Democratic World, she’s being replaced by former NBC/MSNBC political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre.

Weirdly, though, Psaki’s been pretty silent when it comes to her next big career move. Plenty to say about Karine Jean-Pierre, though:

Lots to say about how grateful I am to @POTUS and @FLOTUS and the Biden family for trusting me to serve as @PressSec and plenty of time before my last day to share, but today is about @KJP46 so a few thoughts on this remarkable woman who will soon be behind the podium every day. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary. Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humor. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

One of our first conversations was about how to build a drama free team that focused on doing the job and also supporting each other while playing a role every day in rebuilding trust in government. Grateful to have had her by my side. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

That’s very sweet of you, Jen. But don’t sell yourself short. You’re going to shine in your own right as you bring your own style, brilliance and grace to MSNBC. You should be very proud of yourself and want everyone to know about it! So why so bashful, dear?

Jen Psaki still won’t confirm her MSNBC gig – still has a week left on her taxpayer salary pic.twitter.com/tvlBerNxA7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 6, 2022

“Still has a week left on her taxpayer salary.” Huh. Maybe that’s why she won’t confirm her MSNBC gig just yet. Because she’s well aware of the optics. If she were to talk up her cushy new MSNBC gig now while she’s still on Joe Biden’s payroll, that would give the appearance of impropriety and questionable ethics.

And the Biden administration is nothing if not proper and ethical.

