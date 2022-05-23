Earlier, we highlighted this mind-numbingly tone-deaf and hacktacular tweet by CNN reporter John Harwood explaining that ackshually, inflation not only isn’t a bad thing, but it’s healthy for Americans in the long-term:

in Washington debate, inflation is "crushing" families in real life, pandemic relief has eased the pain Moody's economist: "excess saving cushioned the impact, even for lower-income households "households are for the most part in a good financial place" https://t.co/jpqJvuYYKn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 23, 2022

Well, how convenient! With all that excess saving we’ve apparently been doing, we should be able to pool our money together and buy ourselves a time machine!

We kid, of course. We don’t need a time machine; we just need Twitter’s search function in order to dig up buried treasures like this 2018 tweet from Harwood about — you guessed it! — inflation and savings:

say you're middle-income, w/out health insurance at work you get $930 tax cut, wage boost a bit higher than inflation but you pay $320 more for gas, $210 more from trade war, $612 more for cheapest health plan as risk pool erodes at best, breaking even https://t.co/XFLlV8hK9P — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 1, 2018

Boy, what a difference a (D) makes.

oh. it was different when the bad orange man was president https://t.co/q8nt587Y0w — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 23, 2022

“It was different when the bad orange man was president” is basically the mantra of the mainstream media. Compared to the Trump era, the Biden era has wreaked absolute havoc on Americans’ wallets and savings, but John Harwood and pals will be damned if they sit by and allow you to notice.

2018. This is getting funnier and funnier. https://t.co/7CX1Ula2NF — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 23, 2022

You really do have to laugh at John Harwood, don’t you? It’s all but impossible not to. The guy legit thinks you’re too stupid to understand that having less money to spend on essentials is bad no matter who the president is and that Donald Trump, for all his faults — and he had many, to be sure — didn’t put us in this position.

John Harwood’s apparently sincere belief that we’re blind to the world around us is what we like to call a classic case of projection.

And it’s exactly what got him hired by CNN.

What a shameless partisan hack https://t.co/x2rCJnA9XE — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) May 23, 2022

