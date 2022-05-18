The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz broke the news earlier today that the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board was on the chopping block, along with its fearless leader Nina Jankowicz, who, much like Lorenz herself, was yet another victim of “coordinated right-wing attacks.”

Since Lorenz’s initial reporting, Jankowicz has, in fact, resigned from the Joe Biden’s Ministry of Truth:

This is the most public yet of Nina Jankowicz’s many humiliations. But make no mistake: this is also a very public humiliation for Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post.

It’s only natural that someone like Glenn Greenwald, an independent journalist with a pretty rock-solid track record on defending free speech, would have some thoughts on Lorenz and WaPo’s willingness to further debase themselves in the name of defending speech policing. And he’s organized those thoughts into another excellent and damning thread:

That’s pretty much it in a nutshell, yeah.

How can a democracy function without extremely warm and fuzzy relationships between members of a Democratic presidential administration and mainstream media journalists?

Well, well, well … would you look at that!

It should be disclosed … in a sane world where mainstream media journalistic integrity is a thing that exists. But that’s not the world we live in. The world we live in is a world in which a serial bully and troll and thug like Taylor Lorenz can be dressed up and paraded and pimped as a principled journalist by other purported principled journalists and we’re all supposed to just sit here and buy into the charade.

