As you are hopefully aware by now, the illustrious Taylor Lorenz has a new piece for the Washington Post all about the apparent demise of DHS’ Disinformation Governance Board. Alas, Nina Jankowicz! We hardly knew ye.

Poor Nina was, according to Lorenz, the tragic casualty of “coordinated right-wing attacks” against the notion of a Ministry of Truth. Takes one innocent victim to know one, huh?

Anyway, Politico and MSNBC’s Sam Stein couldn’t help but be struck by one particular aspect of Lorenz’s heartbreaking article, and, naturally, it’s about Fox News:

Yes. Such “a wild stat.”

Unless “wild” means something very different to Sam than it does to the rest of us.

It certainly is a take. Though we’re guessing that our takeaway from Sam’s take isn’t the takeaway he intended.

Pointing out that Fox News, a media outlet, spent a great deal of time covering a story about a DHS board to be headed by a woman who believes she should get to be the arbiter of the First Amendment, is not the dunk Sam thinks it is. If anything, it’s a testament to the value that Fox News brings to the media landscape. Without their coverage of the Disinformation Governance Board and Nina Jankowicz, a lot of Americans might not have been aware of the very real threat the Biden administration intended to pose to our freedom of speech.

As a Real Journalist™, it’s exactly the position you’d expect Sam to take.

Tags: Disinformation Governance Boardfox newsjournalismNina JankowiczSam SteinTaylor Lorenz

