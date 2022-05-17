Earlier, we told you about tough-guy Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sending a letter to Fox News brass telling them to “immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called ‘Great Replacement’ theory.” Schumer was also careful to cc: Tucker Carlson, who, despite being “almost irrelevant,” apparently was a huge influence on the Buffalo shooter (despite the fact that the Buffalo shooter said he hates Fox News and never mentioned Tucker Carlson in his manifesto).

Well, fast-forward a few hours, and according to Schumer, Carlson invited him to be a guest on his Fox News show tonight to further discuss and debate the content of Schumer’s letter.

And, to his credit, Schumer is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Just kidding! He’s chosen to take a stand against Carlson’s purported “Great Replacement Theory” advancement by bravely running away:

If Tucker Carlson is promoting such egregiously racist narratives, then isn’t it incumbent upon Chuck Schumer to confront him about it? Isn’t it his moral imperative? Isn’t the best way to get Carlson to stop to face him and explain why what he’s doing is racist and dangerous and wrong?

Or is Chuck Schumer just a partisan blowhard who goes looking for a fight knowing full well that he has no intention of ever following through?

Some leader. Have fun with him, Senate Dems. You deserve him.

We’d expect nothing less than absolutely pathetic from Chuck Schumer.

Chuck Schumer is the worst kind of coward: he’s the kind of coward who pretends he’s not a coward.

