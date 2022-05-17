Earlier, we told you about tough-guy Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sending a letter to Fox News brass telling them to “immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called ‘Great Replacement’ theory.” Schumer was also careful to cc: Tucker Carlson, who, despite being “almost irrelevant,” apparently was a huge influence on the Buffalo shooter (despite the fact that the Buffalo shooter said he hates Fox News and never mentioned Tucker Carlson in his manifesto).

In a letter to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, and Fox president Jay Wallace, Chuck Schumer says he urges Fox News to "immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called 'Great Replacement’ theory…" pic.twitter.com/9FbUYrMtBi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 17, 2022

Well, fast-forward a few hours, and according to Schumer, Carlson invited him to be a guest on his Fox News show tonight to further discuss and debate the content of Schumer’s letter.

And, to his credit, Schumer is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Just kidding! He’s chosen to take a stand against Carlson’s purported “Great Replacement Theory” advancement by bravely running away:

.@TuckerCarlson invited me on his show tonight to debate the letter I sent to @FoxNews. I'm declining. Tucker Carlson needs to stop promoting the racist, dangerous ‘Replacement Theory’. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 17, 2022

If Tucker Carlson is promoting such egregiously racist narratives, then isn’t it incumbent upon Chuck Schumer to confront him about it? Isn’t it his moral imperative? Isn’t the best way to get Carlson to stop to face him and explain why what he’s doing is racist and dangerous and wrong?

Or is Chuck Schumer just a partisan blowhard who goes looking for a fight knowing full well that he has no intention of ever following through?

I said publicly that I could beat up Floyd Mayweather. He called and challenged me to a fight. I’m declining. Floyd Mayweather needs to stop resorting to violence. https://t.co/jElhwCDBlx — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 17, 2022

If you can't say it to a man's face, you can't say it. https://t.co/ChLQ2Oz82f — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 17, 2022

This man is afraid of defending his own public positions and he's the leader of the senate https://t.co/OuxDKgXKLH — Christian Conservative ✝️🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@1689Winnipeger) May 17, 2022

Some leader. Have fun with him, Senate Dems. You deserve him.

Replacement theory is antisemitic and the most senior Jewish elected official in the United States won't confront it face to face. Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/uI7A3hyhtO — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 17, 2022

We’d expect nothing less than absolutely pathetic from Chuck Schumer.

Chuck Schumer is the worst kind of coward: he’s the kind of coward who pretends he’s not a coward.

