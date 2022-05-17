Earlier, we told you about “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin, who contended — with a straight face, mind you! — that the Republican Party has embraced extremism while the Democratic Party are “moving more to the center.”

Not to be outdone, her cohost Joy Behar said this about Tucker Carlson, who — despite not being named in the manifesto of the Buffalo shooter who professed to hate Fox News and conservatism — is widely being held up by the Left as the ultimate instigator of the deadly mass shooting:

Joy Behar: "Tucker Carlson has, in a country of 326 million people, he has 3 million listeners … he’s almost irrelevant." pic.twitter.com/SYPQp633d4 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 17, 2022

“He’s almost irrelevant.” And that’s why he’s a recurring hot topic on “The View.”

Thats uh.. Kind of what some people have been saying. https://t.co/mICMVLzRN2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2022

It’s not Tucker Carlson’s fans who have made him relevant; it’s his obsessive detractors. They’re the ones who can’t stop talking about him, holding him responsible for all of society’s problems. He lives in their head rent-free.

Tucker is almost irrelevant and yet everything is always his fault. https://t.co/IecnW1BSvZ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 17, 2022

Then it’s not his fault when people do things. Either he’s irrelevant or he’s the embodiment of evil who influenced a hate crime. Choose one @JoyVBehar. https://t.co/oSLN3r9PpT — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 17, 2022

I wish he was irrelevant. That said, he's probably ten times more relevant than @JoyVBehar and the entire cast of @TheView put together. https://t.co/4fogOX8msm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 17, 2022

Pretty much everyone is more relevant than the entire cast of “The View” put together.

To be fair, we cover “The View” plenty around here, but it’s not because we’re hanging on their every word. It’s because their every word is so damn stupid, and it’s literally our job to shine a spotlight on stupid things.

How many people watch The View? https://t.co/irOmUf2p8q — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 17, 2022

Not as many people as there are who watch Tucker Carlson. And Tucker’s not usually on in waiting rooms.

Sad!

