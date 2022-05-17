Earlier, we told you about “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin, who contended — with a straight face, mind you! — that the Republican Party has embraced extremism while the Democratic Party are “moving more to the center.”

Not to be outdone, her cohost Joy Behar said this about Tucker Carlson, who — despite not being named in the manifesto of the Buffalo shooter who professed to hate Fox News and conservatism — is widely being held up by the Left as the ultimate instigator of the deadly mass shooting:

“He’s almost irrelevant.” And that’s why he’s a recurring hot topic on “The View.”

It’s not Tucker Carlson’s fans who have made him relevant; it’s his obsessive detractors. They’re the ones who can’t stop talking about him, holding him responsible for all of society’s problems. He lives in their head rent-free.

Pretty much everyone is more relevant than the entire cast of “The View” put together.

To be fair, we cover “The View” plenty around here, but it’s not because we’re hanging on their every word. It’s because their every word is so damn stupid, and it’s literally our job to shine a spotlight on stupid things.

Not as many people as there are who watch Tucker Carlson. And Tucker’s not usually on in waiting rooms.

Sad!

