Sunny Hostin is just the gift that keeps on giving.

She’s comfortable saying extremist-y things like that black Republicans and Latino Republicans are oxymorons and then turning around and saying with a straight face that the Republican Party is the party of extremism:

Sunny Hostin: "Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the past 50 years, and that ideological divide breaks down to the Republican party being an extremist party, and the Democratic Party actually … moving more to the center." pic.twitter.com/iAlu4zG0f4 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 17, 2022

Democrats and Republicans indeed have a lot less in common than they used to, but it’s not because the GOP has moved way to the Right while the Democrats have drifted toward the center.

We’d ask what color the sky is in Sunny’s world, but it’s so cloudy in there, it doesn’t even matter.

Hahahhahahah — Burner For Public University Teacher (@SecretConTeach) May 17, 2022

We’d like to see the “studies” that Sunny Hostin is citing up there and read them to ourselves, because we just get the feeling that our conclusions would be very different from hers.

Can you say lack of self awareness ? — Bob Brewer (@BobBrew44364204) May 17, 2022

Sunny can’t. She’s not nearly self-aware enough.

This is your mind on legacy media. The Democratic is the innocent, centrist party trying to survive against a racist, fascist, far-right extremist party. https://t.co/fhfJsWsXmz — Dan (@DanAlternativ3) May 17, 2022

Seriously, in what universe has the Democratic Party moved to the center? Because it sure as hell isn’t this one.

49 out of 50 Senate Democrats just voted to require states to allow abortion on demand up until the moment of birth. This notion that the Democrat party has “moved to the center” completely ignores everything elected Democrats have done these last few years. https://t.co/6R4CrSO90v — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 17, 2022

The Democratic Party has moved further Left on abortion, on illegal immigration, on education, on fiscal policy, on health care (or “health care”) … you name it, they’ve swung way to the Left. Meanwhile, the GOP is often criticized by conservatives for not doing more to stop the leftward political shift.

As is her brand, Sunny’s got all this entirely backwards. And the Disinformation Governance Board won’t say a damn thing about it, by the way.

@sunny Sunny Hostin thinks the "center" is abortions up until the moment of birth. Uninformed or just spreading disinformation? You decide. https://t.co/cicOP3cio4 — Franklin Hurst (@FranklinHurst) May 17, 2022

Why not both?

Is she mentally ill or just really, really, really stupid? https://t.co/PQjCkvOXRh — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 17, 2022

Again … why not both?

