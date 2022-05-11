By now, you guys are pretty familiar with our policy when it comes to Twitter randos. We try not to devote much time to posts about them.

But sometimes, we need to do posts about them. Maybe because we’re suckers for an especially hot take.

Or, maybe because, as is the case here, those randos help to expose a serious problem. Like, say, Twitter shrugging at calls for assassinating Supreme Court Justices.

Earlier this week, we told you about former California congressional candidate Steve Cox and his suggestion that the pro-abort mob “empty [Brett Kavanaugh’s] house and burn his shit in front of the hotel” Kavanaugh and his family are staying at. That wasn’t Cox’s only problematic tweet on the subject of SCOTUS:

Fortunately for Cox, apparently Twitter didn’t find the tweet as problematic as some of us did:

We’d love to see Twitter step up and say it’s unacceptable.

Trending

But why would they deem Cox’s tweet unacceptable when they’re evidently cool with randos with 16 followers tweeting the same sort of stuff:

We did grab a screenshot:

Not that a screenshot is necessary, of course. It’s been up for quite a few days now and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

We can certainly appreciate the gesture of trying to bring this to Twitter and law enforcement’s attention, but Twitter, at least, isn’t all that concerned about it:

Other people have reported it. And Twitter has sent them a message to acknowledge that.

The message just happens to be that Twitter doesn’t care:

@KharnComrade hasn’t broken Twitter’s safety policies? Not even one?

Good point. That would definitely have violated Twitter’s safety policies.

Twitter has priorities, and they’re stickin’ to ’em! Hopefully not for too much longer, though, because those policies really suck.

True story.

***

Related:

The AP and Breaking911 had the exact same headline about FDA restricting J&J vaccine … guess which one Twitter flagged as ‘misleading’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @KharnComradeassassinationRon Coxsafety policiesSCOTUSSupreme CourtthreatTOStwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video