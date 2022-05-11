By now, you guys are pretty familiar with our policy when it comes to Twitter randos. We try not to devote much time to posts about them.

But sometimes, we need to do posts about them. Maybe because we’re suckers for an especially hot take.

Or, maybe because, as is the case here, those randos help to expose a serious problem. Like, say, Twitter shrugging at calls for assassinating Supreme Court Justices.

Earlier this week, we told you about former California congressional candidate Steve Cox and his suggestion that the pro-abort mob “empty [Brett Kavanaugh’s] house and burn his shit in front of the hotel” Kavanaugh and his family are staying at. That wasn’t Cox’s only problematic tweet on the subject of SCOTUS:

Fortunately for Cox, apparently Twitter didn’t find the tweet as problematic as some of us did:

Nothing to see here. Just Twitter finding no problem with a cartoon suggesting that Supreme Court justices be assassinated. pic.twitter.com/MC5NHTL5Pk — Patterico (@Patterico) May 7, 2022

I’d love to see some people on the left step up and say this is unacceptable. — Patterico (@Patterico) May 7, 2022

We’d love to see Twitter step up and say it’s unacceptable.

But why would they deem Cox’s tweet unacceptable when they’re evidently cool with randos with 16 followers tweeting the same sort of stuff:

Not only is the cartoon not unacceptable, certain members of the supreme court should be targeted for assassination. — Comrade Khârn (@KharnComrade) May 7, 2022

We did grab a screenshot:

Not that a screenshot is necessary, of course. It’s been up for quite a few days now and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

We can certainly appreciate the gesture of trying to bring this to Twitter and law enforcement’s attention, but Twitter, at least, isn’t all that concerned about it:

This tweet advocating the assassination of Supreme Court justices is still up, and Twitter will not even send me an email acknowledging that I reported it last night. Maybe other people need to report it too. https://t.co/S6aLUcgHdy — Patterico (@Patterico) May 8, 2022

Other people have reported it. And Twitter has sent them a message to acknowledge that.

The message just happens to be that Twitter doesn’t care:

Openly calling for the assassination of Supreme Court justices doesn’t violate @Twitter’s terms of service. pic.twitter.com/9NTno2pFh9 — Mark Ashworth & the Wreckoning Bros Podcast (@marklarflash) May 11, 2022

@KharnComrade hasn’t broken Twitter’s safety policies? Not even one?

Okay, but did he encourage anyone to take Ivermectin? — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) May 11, 2022

Good point. That would definitely have violated Twitter’s safety policies.

But if you compare someone to a sex worker using the vulgar term for a sex worker, your account gets permanently suspended https://t.co/kEazLu5poO — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) May 11, 2022

Twitter has priorities, and they’re stickin’ to ’em! Hopefully not for too much longer, though, because those policies really suck.

Elon Musk can’t clean up the Twitter birdcage soon enough. https://t.co/GhDHBE30wk — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 11, 2022

True story.

