In case you missed it, yesterday, the FDA put strict limits on who can get Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine.

U.S. regulators strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The FDA said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s. https://t.co/oloc05y0IY — The Associated Press (@AP) May 5, 2022

More from the AP:

FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said the agency decided to restrict the vaccine after taking another look at the data on the risks of life-threatening blood clots and concluding that they are limited to J&J’s vaccine. “If there’s an alternative that appears to be equally effective in preventing severe outcomes from COVID-19, we’d rather see people opting for that,” Marks said. “But we’ve been careful to say that– compared to no vaccine– this is still a better option.” … Under the new FDA instructions, J&J’s vaccine could still be given to people who had a severe allergic reaction to one of the other vaccines and can’t receive an additional dose. J&J’s shot could also be an option for people who refuse to receive the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and therefore would otherwise remain unvaccinated, the agency said.

This is a pretty big deal, so it’s understandable that an account like @Breaking911 would cover it as well. And they did.

But their coverage was a little different from the AP’s. See if you can spot it.

Here’s the AP’s headline:

And here’s Breaking911’s headline:

See the difference yet? No? Well, clearly you’re not as discerning as Twitter, who saw a huge difference:

Strange how the AP’s tweet (same exact headline) isn’t flagged as ‘misleading’@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/4esXkpbc90 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 5, 2022

Clearly the AP’s tweet was acceptable as-is, but Breaking911’s was not. Wonder what that’s about.

It's almost like Twitter is flagging the account and not the content of the tweet. https://t.co/0e7HcwDNbC — RBe (@RBPundit) May 6, 2022

Almost. But they’d never do something like that, would they?

This is minister of truth stuff right here. https://t.co/pOjBfMuF9x — Jason Jones (@psujwj) May 6, 2022

Some tweeters out there are actually defending Twitter’s selective “misleading” label by saying that Breaking911’s tweet lacked the context of the AP’s. But evidently Twitter couldn’t even buy that:

UPDATE: The ‘misleading’ label has been removed from this Tweet. You are now able to share a literal press release from the FDA. https://t.co/6JxCDPzLtv pic.twitter.com/QxyPV7QXa7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2022

Baby steps.

Very strange, @TwitterSupport. Is simple consistency too much to ask? Can’t wait until Elon takes over. — Josh Mesker 🇺🇸 (@JoshMeskerAR) May 6, 2022

That @Twitter algorithm. @elonmusk you got some work to do. Big time. — GessWho (@jasongesser) May 6, 2022

