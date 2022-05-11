Mothers and pregnant people in America are facing a serious crisis right now. We’re not talking about the abortion debate, though that is certainly a crisis.

We’re talking about the baby formula shortage. It’s a huge problem and it only seems to be getting worse.

The best piece thus far on the formula shortage from ⁦@AlyssaRosenberg⁩ with real solutions floated. We need to treat this as a national emergency. https://t.co/FkqIq6qyPj — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 10, 2022

It is indeed a national emergency. That’s why we can give props to former Ohio State Senator (and unsuccessful congressional candidate) Nina Turner for helping to shine a spotlight on it.

Unfortunately, in doing so, Nina ultimately only really managed to shine a spotlight on her own deranged perspective:

There’s a national shortage of baby formula. That means babies are going hungry. Instead of taking care of our nation’s children, conservatives are worried about banning abortions. Sickening. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 11, 2022

Instead of taking care of our nation’s children, conservatives are worried about making it harder to … kill children.

Well, that certainly is a take.

(Restated): "Instead of taking care of our nation's children, conservatives are worried about not killing babies in the womb." So you find it sick to NOT kill babies? — Jerry A. Davidson (@JerryADavidson) May 11, 2022

What a bizarre train of thought Nina is riding.

Banning abortions is literally taking care of our nation's children. — Joey Postlewaite (@JoeyPostlewaite) May 11, 2022

And many of the same conservatives who are pro-life are also extremely concerned about the baby formula shortage. Seems pretty intellectually consistent. We can’t say that about anything Nina Turner says.

First of all, which party is in power right now, Nina? Second of all, how are you taking care of our nation's children if you support killing them? THAT'S sickenening Lastly, it is the epitome of foolishness to complain about govt ineptitude and simultaneously demand more govt — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) May 11, 2022

Right…

Apparently, killing children while handing more power over to a currently Democrat-controlled disaster of a govt is somehow "taking care of children" in Nina's fantasy land https://t.co/Bqeiexgmtk — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) May 11, 2022

Nina Turner’s fantasy land sounds an awful lot like the Upside-Down.

***

