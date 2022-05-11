Mothers and pregnant people in America are facing a serious crisis right now. We’re not talking about the abortion debate, though that is certainly a crisis.

We’re talking about the baby formula shortage. It’s a huge problem and it only seems to be getting worse.

It is indeed a national emergency. That’s why we can give props to former Ohio State Senator (and unsuccessful congressional candidate) Nina Turner for helping to shine a spotlight on it.

Unfortunately, in doing so, Nina ultimately only really managed to shine a spotlight on her own deranged perspective:

Instead of taking care of our nation’s children, conservatives are worried about making it harder to … kill children.

Well, that certainly is a take.

What a bizarre train of thought Nina is riding.

And many of the same conservatives who are pro-life are also extremely concerned about the baby formula shortage. Seems pretty intellectually consistent. We can’t say that about anything Nina Turner says.

Nina Turner’s fantasy land sounds an awful lot like the Upside-Down.

 

