Last week, former Bernie Sanders presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner told Joe Biden to “GAS. UP. THE. JET.” and fly to Arizona and West Virginia to lecture voters on why Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin’s support for the Senate filibuster is basically racist and evil.

This is not the time for games. Being diplomatic with Manchin and Sinema hasn’t worked and too much is on the line. The President needs to go to AZ and WV and start talking to the voters about what their Senators are doing. GAS. UP. THE. JET. ⛽️✈️ pic.twitter.com/cEk07TUOki — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) January 14, 2022

Well, if Joe Biden is going to gas up the jet, he’s likely only going to fly it to Delaware.

But Nina’s not ready to give up on Joe just yet. On CNN this morning, she once again called upon Biden to “gas up the jet,” but this time, she also suggested that he “take it to the streets”:

WATCH: CNN Guest calls Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema "extremists," urges Joe Biden to "take it to the streets." pic.twitter.com/8jv6TUyCDo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

She’s special, isn’t she?

Against all odds, losing the #OH11 Dem primary made Nina Turner even crazier https://t.co/z7dGCJArCL — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) January 19, 2022

(Oh! Did we forget to mention that she’s a former Ohio state senator who lost her U.S. House primary race last year?)

Yeah, the Democratic party should listen to the person who couldn't win her House primary https://t.co/TD5KYuvbZ0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 19, 2022

Guess Nina didn’t gas up her jet.

That doesn’t sound like a call to violence at all. We’re dangerously close to another mass casualty event because of this kind of stuff. https://t.co/4ofqGPWFRn — Rev. (@iMattBell) January 19, 2022

It does sound pretty insurrection-y … not to mention completely unhinged.

I urge her to get Psychiatric help as soon as possible https://t.co/3fOSf0uZDR — TheOnlyDirtyHarry (@TheOnlyDirtyHa1) January 19, 2022

These people are insane. https://t.co/57oxBFNest — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 19, 2022

Who? Nina Turner? Or CNN?

This is embarrassing @CNN — Randall Stevens (@RealRandallStev) January 19, 2022

CNN saw the crazy happening on MSNBC and thought "We need to compete with that." https://t.co/PwsgEm99RO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2022

You’re doing great, CNN!

