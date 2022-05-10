Yesterday, we told you about the group of visibly Jewish passengers who were booted in Frankfurt from a New-York-to-Hungary Lufthansa flight as punishment for “a couple” members of the group who had resisted following the airline’s masking guidelines.

Rep from @lufthansa : “It was Jewish people who made the mess, Jewish people made the problem.” Jewish customer: “Jewish people on the plane made a problem so all Jewish people are banned for the day?” Rep: “Just from this flight.” Vid from @DansDeals https://t.co/uSf9wW71Ne https://t.co/EdEMuj0LGh pic.twitter.com/rULKGROIxY — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 8, 2022

Inquiring minds wanted to know if the clerk’s explanation captured in the above video footage is the official policy of Lufthansa. Surely the woman was mistaken. Surely this was just a big misunderstanding, and a heartfelt apology would be forthcoming.

Surely Lufthansa could’ve done better than this:

Lufthansa regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude passengers from flight LH 1334 on May 4. Lufthansa sincerely apologizes. Please find our statement below: pic.twitter.com/yGXoD62QY1 — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) May 10, 2022

“The affected passengers.” “The large group.”

Wow. Such heartfelt. Much sincere.

This doesn't actually address 'the affected passengers' nor does it mention antisemitism except at the end as part of an AllLivesMatter statement. This isnot, therefore, an apology–an apology being *the least* you owe those passengers. Try again. https://t.co/3M4MJHwJqt — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 10, 2022

“Large number of booked passengers”

“Affected passengers”(x2)

“The large group”

“The passengers unable to travel” JUST SAY JEWS! — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) May 10, 2022

It’s easy if you try!

I tried improving your statement by more directly addressing those harmed: pic.twitter.com/vuVXv7vr93 — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) May 10, 2022

The Lufthansa clerk had no problem being very specific about it being the Jews “who were the mess, who made the problem.” The least Lufthansa’s statement could’ve done was to note that the affected passengers in the large group were Jewish.

German airlines doing the absolute most to avoid apologizing to Jews. https://t.co/4tZptllmm3 — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) May 10, 2022

“Sorry” seems to be the hardest word … when you’re supposed to be saying it to Jews.

You wouldn't know it from this "apology," but @lufthansa used armed German police to prevent Jews from flying. https://t.co/gq63GmNVaQ — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) May 10, 2022

Yes. Yes they did:

German police officers don't have a problem enforcing @lufthansa discrimination against Jews for the crime of simply being identifiable Jewish, but leap to action because a frustrated Jew has the temerity to say the word “Nazi,” and demand justice for someone saying “the N word.” pic.twitter.com/ABD5oCZ77f — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 8, 2022

As apologies go, Lufthansa’s definitely isn’t kosher.

If practice makes perfect, how are the Germans not absolutely flawless at apologizing to the Jewish people. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 10, 2022

Seriously.

They shouldn’t be doing anything requiring an apology in the first place, but if they do, experience dictates that they’d be pros at this sort of thing by now.

official response to the German flagship air carrier pic.twitter.com/USTb1UWVsp — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 10, 2022

Now that’s a statement.

Lol I hope Lufthansa has some good lawyers on retainer because those denied passengers are due for hefty payday — eddie aziz1 (@eddieaziz1) May 10, 2022

