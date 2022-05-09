“Never Again” apparently came with an expiration date, because antisemitism is back in style, baby, and it shows no signs of letting up.

The link below has the shocking details – backed by first hand accounts and videos – of the blatant bigotry by @lufthansa against more than one hundred Hasidic Jews who were on their way to Hungary last week.@GermanyinUSA This needs to be addressed.https://t.co/GHYVcZhD0N — OJPAC (@OJPAC) May 8, 2022

More from DansDeals:

On Wednesday, I heard about an incident on Lufthansa flight 401, a Boeing 747-8 that flew from JFK to Frankfurt, that was almost too hard to believe. Allegedly, Lufthansa refused to allow any of the Jews from that flight onto their connecting flight to Budapest, while non-Jews were free to continue on their journeys. Two dozen armed police officers ensured that no Jews boarded the flight or caused issues at the gate. … I set out to investigate and spoke to more than a dozen passengers onboard that flight. Most agreed to speak on the record, though some said they needed anonymity. I also requested comment from Lufthansa. After days of interviews with passengers, it does appear that nearly all visibly Jewish passengers were lumped together for collective punishment, as Lufthansa didn’t bother to identify the small number of mask offenders onboard the flight.

Read the whole thing. It’s legitimately insane.

And then watch the video footage — if you can stomach it.

VIDEO! Passenger: This is gruesome.@Lufthansa clerk: It would have been if you were African, if you were Polander. Passenger: I was wearing a mask the entire time, why am I lumped in with them? Clerk: It was one, everyone has to pay for a couple.https://t.co/w9hzdJYoM8 — OJPAC (@OJPAC) May 8, 2022

Our jaws are on the floor:

Rep from @lufthansa : “It was Jewish people who made the mess, Jewish people made the problem.” Jewish customer: “Jewish people on the plane made a problem so all Jewish people are banned for the day?” Rep: “Just from this flight.” Vid from @DansDeals https://t.co/uSf9wW71Ne https://t.co/EdEMuj0LGh pic.twitter.com/rULKGROIxY — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 8, 2022

Wow @lufthansa : “It was Jewish people who made the mess, Jewish people made the problem.” Jewish customer: “Jewish people on the plane made a problem so all Jewish people are banned for the day?” Rep: “Just from this flight.” pic.twitter.com/Esi0BZ4c8D — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) May 9, 2022

How on earth is this real life?!

Our sentiment exactly.

In the video Lufthansa basically admits that they kicked off and stranded dozens and dozens of passengers for the “crime” of being equally Jewish as the few passengers they had issues with. Imagine this applied to anyone else. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 9, 2022

Imagine if a couple Black people didn’t wear their masks properly on a plane so the pilot decided to kick all Black people on the plane off their connecting flights as collective punishment. Really classy, @lufthansa. https://t.co/26VvmMlfWI — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) May 8, 2022

That scenario was notably brought up in the video. And what we’ve learned is that according to Lufthansa policy, apparently, the Jews are special. And not in a good way.

It’s bullsh*t, is what it is.

Imagine this kind of thing done to any other minority anywhere in the world. But it's Orthodox Jews, so YOLO. https://t.co/4smlJNAtGr — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 8, 2022

German police officers don't have a problem enforcing @lufthansa discrimination against Jews for the crime of simply being identifiable Jewish, but leap to action because a frustrated Jew has the temerity to say the word “Nazi,” and demand justice for someone saying “the N word.” pic.twitter.com/ABD5oCZ77f — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 8, 2022

We’re living in the Upside-Down.

I'm stunned. @lufthansa actually bans all Jews from flying because some Jews did not obey the mask rules? “All have to pay,” says the Lufthansa rep in this video. Why is this incident receiving no coverage by mainstream media? Where is the statement by Lufthansa’s management? https://t.co/x05dwvnBTa — Daniel Gilbert (@DanTGilbert) May 9, 2022

As of yesterday, this was all Lufthansa had to say on the matter:

Some statement.

Hey, @lufthansa, care to explain this? I’m supposed to fly on your airline next month. I hope you will soundly reject this despicable antisemitism or I -and I imagine many others – will boycott your airline. https://t.co/DzxcYF6ncJ — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) May 9, 2022

Boycotts have become pretty meaningless in modern times, but something needs to happen here.

German member of Parliament says there must be consequences for @lufthansa https://t.co/vGWJbOIRJG — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 9, 2022

OK, so at least someone cares.

No thanks to YouTube or Instagram, unfortunately:

YouTube just removed our video showing a Lufthansa supervisor blaming problems on #TheJews due to it "violating our hate speech policy". Don’t stay silent on #AntiSemitism! Share this story and video!https://t.co/Qx2ONkJhdS@ElonMusk @youtube pic.twitter.com/ANpnNKyTEs — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 9, 2022

Now @Instagram and @YouTube have removed our video showing a Lufthansa supervisor blaming problems on #TheJews due to "hate speech". Don’t stay silent on #AntiSemitism! Share this story and video before it's removed everywhere!https://t.co/2VONoXtRzN@ElonMusk @TeamYouTube pic.twitter.com/xVgS21AwOa — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 9, 2022

So @YouTube & @instagram took this video off their platforms because they consider it “hate speech.” Apparently it is okay to discriminate against visibly orthodox Jews, you just can't talk about it out loud. pic.twitter.com/Tau3KAJp6U — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 9, 2022

Apparently some people out there are hoping that Twitter takes a cue from YouTube and Instagram:

Someone is trying to append a “birdwatch” to this tweet, explaining away this overt bigotry with the excuse that “MASKS” If you can, please rate it “not helpful” https://t.co/4smlJNjqEr pic.twitter.com/kmyaj1ft8R — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) May 9, 2022

Is this you @Lufthansa?

We will not be silenced. #AntiSemitism is never OK. Thank you @Twitter for allowing us to shine a light on #AntiSemitic acts. Read the full story:https://t.co/Qx2ONkr7ZK pic.twitter.com/3DYtRRL9QC — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 9, 2022

We sincerely hope that Twitter doesn’t buckle to pressure from antisemites.

It has been 5 days since this incident, and still no apology or info @Lufthansa Are all Germans responsible for the actions of other Germans? Is this the policy you want to go with? A full investigation needs to be launched and you need to make sure this never happens again! — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 9, 2022

We will not be silenced. #AntiSemitism is not ok. Why has this not been picked up by any mainstream media yet? — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 9, 2022

That’s a rhetorical question. We already know the answer.

Recommended Twitchy Video