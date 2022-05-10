Joe Biden’s speech on inflation today is something else. Really. It’s in a league of its own.

This speech is listless and somewhat adrift. Totally predictable talking points, filled with familiar specious claims. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 10, 2022

Oh, there have been plenty of familiar specious claims, to be sure. But there have also been some unfamiliar ones.

For example, when he was talking about the fabled “ultra-MAGA agenda,” Joe Biden claimed that Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott represents Wisconsin:

In a speech on inflation, President Joe Biden mixes up U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, calling out “Rick Scott of Wisconsin” and his tax plan. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 10, 2022

Check it out:

Joe Biden thinks that Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is from Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/gMMf1JHWgX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Because of course Joe Biden thinks that.

It’s quite understandable as it’s easy to confuse those two Gulf Coast states. https://t.co/BZxNo39fvP — Weeps for a Dead Republic (@FLSoccerFan) May 10, 2022

That’s news to me, thought he was my senator. https://t.co/4YaVwC8TDQ — Keith Summers (@KeithDSummers) May 10, 2022

You probably thought a lot of things before Joe Biden told you that you’ve been misinformed. Like, you probably thought that inflation wasn’t transitory, you big dummies. You probably thought that Joe Biden and Democrats’ economic policies would make it more difficult for you to buy gas and feed your family, you stupid rubes.

Joe Biden is always gonna level with you. It’ll be the basement level, but it’s still a level, technically.

"Rick Scott (R-WI)" only the tip of the iceberg of the too many inaccuracies in the president's speech — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) May 10, 2022

The tip of the iceberg that Captain Joe Biden is currently steering our country toward.

“Ultra-MAGA” Rick Scott is trying to sound the alarm to avert disaster, and Joe Biden’s got his ears plugged.

Rick Scott called Biden "incoherent, incapacitated & confused" BEFORE the speech. https://t.co/LiCsdG3qEi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 10, 2022

Q: Rick Scott said "the most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign." BIDEN: "Resign? That's a good idea." "…Biden is unwell, he's unfit for office, he's incoherent, incapacitated, and confused." BIDEN: "The man has a problem." pic.twitter.com/frbFdJqIiy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

The man has a problem, all right. The man named Joe Biden.

Does the president know he’s the president? — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 10, 2022

The jury’s still out on that. But we know he’s the president.

And man, is that depressing.

