This morning, outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki kicked off her final week with a totally unconvincing tweet insisting that the White House takes a very firm stand against threats of violence against sitting Supreme Court Justices, threats of violence that the White House refused to condemn last week when they had the chance, before pro-aborts decided to start taking out their frustrations physically.

Wonder what prompted that little 180.

Weekend polling data must be in. https://t.co/RcBdiPnSn8 — Area Man (@lheal) May 9, 2022

Could be!

But maybe Psaki and the White House were a little too hasty in trying to reverse course. Because now, they’ve managed to piss off lefty pro-aborts, who, if you poll them, won’t have too many nice things to say about the Biden administration’s current “official” position:

women perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to live their lives without concern for their personal safety. https://t.co/w7DzSR79tu — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) May 9, 2022

(What are these “women” of which you speak? Men get abortions, too! We’re so confused as to when it’s OK to use “woman” or “women” and when it’s transphobic. But we digress.)

these people are so addicted to conceding the right wing framing of protests they are condemning violence that never happened https://t.co/XHTuSmsalK — problematic letterboxd account (@MenshevikM) May 9, 2022

Why are dems forced to play by different rules than the GOP? They barely win 4 out of 10 white voters in an election where the GOP can count on a minimum 55 percent white support no matter what they do. https://t.co/rW6JWiHZCo — NewDemocrat4Life (@reesetheone1) May 9, 2022

democrats are losers. they have a winning, anti theocratic pro life policies, but instead scold their own base https://t.co/ByqqHhad47 — raandy (@randygdub) May 9, 2022

This is what an administration that doesn't really care about reproductive rights and the right to abortion would say. https://t.co/A9bahsKKYG — Theron Gilliland, Jr. 🏴🚩🌿🕊⚖✊🏼 (@hotgayscientist) May 9, 2022

Not only will democrats not lift a finger to codify Roe, not only will they actively campaign for anti-choice primary candidates, if you dare to even threaten to do something about it yourself that's unacceptable to them. Ruling class protects ruling class. https://t.co/1SljzOWQ3t — Claire Blechman (@cblechman) May 9, 2022

People should start calling what's going on outside Kavanaugh's house a prayer vigil, maybe then politicians and journalists will quit with the pearl-clutching. https://t.co/NS2qrhCsFp — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 9, 2022

The minute the people start making demands the ruling class circles the wagons https://t.co/fK23QaJhd9 — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 9, 2022

gee, why aren't people are more eager to vote for this party https://t.co/0YiDGyISCQ — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) May 9, 2022

We wholeheartedly agree that the Biden administration is cowardly and worse than useless. Not for the same reasons as Mattie here, but still. It’s nice to find some common ground with the opposition!

an important facet of the Do Nothing school of politics is to condemn the very idea of doing anything — mattie (@Lubchansky) May 9, 2022

I knew we were on our own, but whew. They’ve all but said it. — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) May 9, 2022

All the protests for abortion this week and this is the only message they have for us. What an embarrassment. Imagine if they had a tenth of this energy for people who have to walk the gauntlet of harassment outside of abortion clinics. https://t.co/tSO0nSsUWg — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) May 9, 2022

Absolutely embarrassing https://t.co/TFpzMC0oUe — Italian Elon Musk (@xoxogossipgita) May 9, 2022

Sub-West Wing brain thinking. How can an impassioned speech save democracy if you can’t deliver it to the face of your political opponent? — Italian Elon Musk (@xoxogossipgita) May 9, 2022

Well, depends on how you plan to deliver it to your political opponent’s face. Are you thinking fist or bullet?

Because actually, neither of those are OK. Violence is not “impassioned speech.” It’s just violence.

And these people want to see more of it.

My mom told me she didn’t like living in this country anymore on Mother’s Day. But okay I’ll be respectful of the type of dude Minor Threat wrote songs about. — Italian Elon Musk (@xoxogossipgita) May 9, 2022

A very clear sign, as if we needed another one, that the administration will not provide leadership or even meaningful support in the coming fight to restore women’s full citizenship. https://t.co/njI19NKTC2 — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) May 9, 2022

Commitment to the cause of abortion rights will mean ignoring these scoldings, accepting a diversity of tactics, and persisting in our agitation—even in the face of criticism and scorn, even when that scorn comes from those who should be our allies. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) May 9, 2022

Even in the face of criticism and scorn from people who believe that violent protest isn’t an acceptable negotiating tactic!

STOP KISSING THE FASCIST BULLIES' ASS – THEY STILL WON'T LIKE YOU, @potus @PressSec There was no violence, there were no threats, there was no vandalism. Those things are coming from the Right Wing anti-democracy insurrectionists you're trying to appease. Fight, or get out. pic.twitter.com/GdQmYDcRPd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 9, 2022

Narrator: There was, in fact, violence, there were, in fact, threats, and there was, in fact, vandalism. And they didn’t come from right-wing anti-democracy insurrectionists. They came from people for whom being pro-abortion is a religion.

Keith Olbermann and Co. are jonesing for another Summer of Mostly Peaceful Protests, and they’re going to set the fires with their gaslights.

