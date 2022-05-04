Yesterday, Joe Biden told reporters that Roe v. Wade is right in line with “what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of human life and being is a question.”

That moment would definitely be a tough moment to top, but if anyone’s up to the challenge, it’s “devout Catholic” Joe Biden himself. Check out what he said to reporters today:

OK, so, before we get into the heart of his remarks there, we just need to stop for a moment and address what he said about Robert Bork, because we remember things pretty differently from the way Joe remembers them:

Um …

They should. Because it’s an incredible claim. Literally incredible.

Not to mention offensive.

The same Joe Biden whose faith supposedly guided his pro-life views is now touting his argument that his faith is guiding his pro-abortion views, that abortion is a right bestowed upon him as a child of God.

Nope. You didn’t mishear him.

We can’t even begin to try to wrap our minds around Joe Biden’s logic here. Because there is no logic. Just pure derangement.

Will any brave firefighter dare to ask Jen Psaki to explain this one?

He would never.

Not on purpose. On purpose, he literally made the case that God loves abortion.

Good luck finding a mind that’s rotted more than Joe Biden’s.

***

Update:

In case you were wondering about this:

***

Oh no, he’s said too much: Joe Biden accidentally drives a stake through the heart of the pro-abort movement

 

