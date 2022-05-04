Yesterday, Joe Biden told reporters that Roe v. Wade is right in line with “what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of human life and being is a question.”

Biden: "Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question." pic.twitter.com/vLlJzGSJnk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2022

That moment would definitely be a tough moment to top, but if anyone’s up to the challenge, it’s “devout Catholic” Joe Biden himself. Check out what he said to reporters today:

While defending abortion rights, Joe Biden says "I believe I have the rights that I have not because the government gave them to me…but because I'm just a child of God. I exist." pic.twitter.com/YG5zssVBOP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

OK, so, before we get into the heart of his remarks there, we just need to stop for a moment and address what he said about Robert Bork, because we remember things pretty differently from the way Joe remembers them:

Biden just claimed Bork believed individual rights only come from government… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 4, 2022

Um …

What the actual…? — Rick Kirkpatrick (@SkippyK) May 4, 2022

Wonder if his ministry of truth will flag that one! — Indylein (@Indylein1) May 4, 2022

They should. Because it’s an incredible claim. Literally incredible.

Not to mention offensive.

All while he conveniently ignores the most foundational right of all, the right to life. Astonishing. https://t.co/Ri4AJuyAg5 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 4, 2022

The same Joe Biden whose faith supposedly guided his pro-life views is now touting his argument that his faith is guiding his pro-abortion views, that abortion is a right bestowed upon him as a child of God.

I was praying others would catch this. Thought I misheard it for a second https://t.co/OH3r2waHbi — Thrasymachus (@petriapiani) May 4, 2022

Nope. You didn’t mishear him.

The devout Catholic. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 4, 2022

A natural rights argument to support ending a life? Odd. — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) May 4, 2022

Did our president just say there is a God given right to… abortion? I've never felt less patriotic. — Drew Hull (@drewhull915) May 4, 2022

We can’t even begin to try to wrap our minds around Joe Biden’s logic here. Because there is no logic. Just pure derangement.

Will any brave firefighter dare to ask Jen Psaki to explain this one?

Good one. Now apply that standard to unborn babies. https://t.co/SwEWbBoWmM — Bruce Meyer (@bmeyer909) May 4, 2022

He would never.

Biden literally just made the case against abortion. https://t.co/1z0jo2yYow — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 4, 2022

Not on purpose. On purpose, he literally made the case that God loves abortion.

Invoking God to defend the decision to murder an unborn child. Makes me sick to my stomach. https://t.co/ZpXGU4TeeY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 4, 2022

Using the phrase "child of God" while promoting abortion is the most evil thing an American President has probably ever said https://t.co/mBAt7YgQIm — CPickDC (@cpickdc) May 4, 2022

Abortion arguments can literally rot your mind. https://t.co/krg5Nzd4ra — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 4, 2022

Good luck finding a mind that’s rotted more than Joe Biden’s.

***

Update:

In case you were wondering about this:

Here is the clip from 1987 that POTUS referred to & connected today to the right to abortion, from when Bork was in front of Senate Judiciary. “As a child of God, I believe my rights are not derived from the Constitution… my rights are because I exist.”https://t.co/C9RFO0xvSo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 4, 2022

Biden is connecting the right to abort an innocent unborn child to his broader alleged belief in natural God-given rights. If it’s a debate on natural rights, pro-life argument is way stronger. “Endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights… among these are *Life*…” — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 4, 2022

***

