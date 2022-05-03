As we told you earlier, asked for his thoughts on the prospect of SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade, devout Catholic Joe Biden noted that “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question.”

That was an insanely stupid and decidedly sacrilegious thing to say. But during that same impromptu presser, Biden accidentally said something sane. Give this a listen and see if you can spot it:

BIDEN: "The idea that we're gonna make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court I think goes way overboard." pic.twitter.com/Kxr2D537LZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2022

Sorry … to abort a what, now?

And he calls it a child — BIOS (@bios_hazard) May 3, 2022

Oh, so you heard it, too?

Someone should probably ask Jen Psaki to clarify these remarks before Joe gets himself into even more trouble. He’s not supposed to tell the truth like this.

Note he says "choose to abort a child." No euphemisms about aborting a pregnancy, or a clump of cells. He knows exactly who is killed in an abortion, and yet calls abortion a fundamental right. Abortion harms everything and solves nothing: https://t.co/A2SE5ZWzVr https://t.co/ksYB5HNfSD — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) May 3, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video