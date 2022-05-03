As we told you earlier, asked for his thoughts on the prospect of SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade, devout Catholic Joe Biden noted that “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question.”

That was an insanely stupid and decidedly sacrilegious thing to say. But during that same impromptu presser, Biden accidentally said something sane. Give this a listen and see if you can spot it:

Sorry … to abort a what, now?

Oh, so you heard it, too?

Someone should probably ask Jen Psaki to clarify these remarks before Joe gets himself into even more trouble. He’s not supposed to tell the truth like this.

