Generally speaking, we’re in favor of Roe v. Wade being struck down. Or at least we thought we were.

We must admit that we hadn’t considered what Roe v. Wade really means for American women. Good thing Wisconsin Democratic State Rep. Francesca Hong put it into perspective for us:

Birthing bodies have the right to freedom. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions. Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future. — Rep. Francesca Hong 홍윤정 (@StateRepHong) May 3, 2022

It is a decision that should not be subject to the political whims of politicians — it is none of our business. — Rep. Francesca Hong 홍윤정 (@StateRepHong) May 3, 2022

Yes, if there’s one thing we can’t allow, it’s for our morals to be based on the political whims of politicians. Political whims are toxic and bad. Unless, of course, politicians start using terms like “birthing bodies” on a political whim.

Sorry, we just can’t get over this “birthing bodies” thing. It’s nothing short of amazing, in the worst way.

You heard her. Overturning Roe v. Wade will reduce women to baby-growing vessels!

Also, we need to preserve Roe v. Wade to protect the right to freedom for birthing bodies!

I’m curious how you would describe a “birthing body” once they decide to have an abortion? They are obviously not birthing anything so what adjective would you choose here? — Mascar.Mad (@MasCar2919) May 3, 2022

We’re not sure, but it had better not be something cis-normative like “female.” Otherwise Rep. Hong would have to take a page from David Hogg’s book and delete a bunch of tweets and apologize. And wouldn’t that be embarrassing!

You misspelled “women” — The H2 (@TheH2) May 3, 2022

I think the word you're struggling to find is WOMAN. That's WOMAN. They're rather impressive.https://t.co/PPOFFOQTPk — Thaliman (@Thaliman) May 3, 2022

Women are indeed impressive. Even Francesca Hong is impressive, in her own way! She’s impressive in her stupidity and her ignorance and her misogyny, but that still counts as being impressive.

Just say women. That’s what you mean. I think you folks have lost your minds. https://t.co/vYzgmY0f9G — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) May 3, 2022

Oh, they have most definitely lost their minds. Even if they could hear themselves, they’re too far gone to understand what it is they’re actually saying.

Birthing body, breeder, chattel, merchandise, real estate – all terms for Women in this country during American chattel slavery. Let us not go backwards. https://t.co/kGsOKsHqyt — Dr Suzanne Vierling (@suzannevierling) May 3, 2022

