If we’ve learned one thing here at Twitchy, it’s that there’s no such thing as too many liberal meltdowns, and no such thing as too big a liberal meltdown.

In case that wasn’t obvious enough before, the past 24 hours or so have confirmed it. The liberal meltdowns over Elon Musk buying Twitter have been nothing short of spectacular. We’ve loved to see it. And we want to see more.

Enter Kathy Griffin, who was already off her rocker well before Elon Musk took over Twitter. Here’s how she responded to the big news:

That’s a hell of a tweet, innit? If you’re like us, you have a lot of thoughts about it. You should know, though, that Kathy has limited replies to it:

That means that if you want to tell her how brilliant and on-the-nose it is, you’ll have to do so with a quote-retweet.

Well, folks, have at it!

There’s only one surefire way to get people to stop mocking you on Twitter:

Teach Elon Musk a lesson, Kathy. Teach us all a lesson!

