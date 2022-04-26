If we’ve learned one thing here at Twitchy, it’s that there’s no such thing as too many liberal meltdowns, and no such thing as too big a liberal meltdown.

In case that wasn’t obvious enough before, the past 24 hours or so have confirmed it. The liberal meltdowns over Elon Musk buying Twitter have been nothing short of spectacular. We’ve loved to see it. And we want to see more.

Enter Kathy Griffin, who was already off her rocker well before Elon Musk took over Twitter. Here’s how she responded to the big news:

Think of the damage Zuckerberg has done.

Musk is a Piers Morgan level media thirsty, vindictive, white supremacist who is looking to convince you he is an innovative disruptor. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 25, 2022

That’s a hell of a tweet, innit? If you’re like us, you have a lot of thoughts about it. You should know, though, that Kathy has limited replies to it:

When you’re a lunatic you make a blanket BS and racist statement and then turn off your comments….. https://t.co/q8fsrJwntm — jimmyFRINGE 📣 (@JFN1971) April 26, 2022

That means that if you want to tell her how brilliant and on-the-nose it is, you’ll have to do so with a quote-retweet.

Well, folks, have at it!

When people who add nothing to the world whine about those who do… https://t.co/iAwTtfFRuY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 26, 2022

I'll be impressed if you could just do the first word of this tweet https://t.co/Xp7NuomIm3 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 26, 2022

There’s only one surefire way to get people to stop mocking you on Twitter:

Hey, maybe you should delete your account, that would really show him! https://t.co/4UOw9c9nyw — shadowbannedAnn (@Anniejack222222) April 26, 2022

Teach Elon Musk a lesson, Kathy. Teach us all a lesson!

***

Related:

The View’s Sunny Hostin reads between the lines and reveals that Elon Musk is only committed to ‘free speech of straight white men’

Recommended Twitchy Video