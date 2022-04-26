We already told you about Elizabeth Warren Karening with rage over Elon Musk buying Twitter. But she’s far from the only Democratic dinosaur senator who’s seeing red right now.

She’s joined in self-righteous indignation by the illustrious and ancient Sen. Ed Markey, who foresees nothing but doom and despair and destruction on the horizon if Elon Musk is allowed to rule over the Twitterverse. And as far as algorithmic justice is concerned? Well, you can just forget about that once Elon’s running the show.

Elon Musk and a handful of billionaires now have dangerous influence over the most powerful online platforms. They can't be trusted, and self-regulation has failed. We must pass laws to protect privacy and promote algorithmic justice for internet users, especially for kids. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 26, 2022

Why are anyone’s kids on Twitter?

But we digress.

I guess before yesterday everything was fine? https://t.co/0vbwUyVjdj — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) April 26, 2022

But 2 days ago this influence from billionaires was fine? https://t.co/iX3CmvbQ4t — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 26, 2022

Totally fine. And “algorithmic justice” wasn’t even a blip on Ed Markey’s radar.

This tweet reads like it may have been written by an algorithm. https://t.co/4Ik4WKVthP — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) April 26, 2022

Clearly the algorithm responsible for Ed Markey is busted.

COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/yzq9hekhJN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 26, 2022

“Algorithmic justice.” We’re pretty sure that was a Janet Jackson album.

I saw Algorithmic Justice open for Rage Against the Machine in '96. https://t.co/auZhA4W5SC — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) April 26, 2022

What a show that was.

in which penumbra do we find "algorithmic justice"? https://t.co/a59rlDRBjg — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) April 26, 2022

In the same one where we find “reproductive justice,” which is also incredibly stupid and meaningless.

Where was Markey and other Dems’ concern for “algorithmic justice” when Twitter was openly punishing conservatives for strictly partisan reasons? They were nowhere to be found. But now that Elon Musk is threatening to make Twitter a free speech platform, suddenly we all have to be very concerned about “algorithmic justice.” For the children, no less!

“People are free to do stuff and we don’t like it so we’re going to try to make it illegal.”—Every jackboot ever https://t.co/0i3ukP2GrX — Jess (not of TikTok) (@LadyJessMacBeth) April 26, 2022

We’re not sure who Ed Markey thinks he’s fooling, but he’s sure as hell not fooling us. We see exactly what he’s doing.

“Algorithmic justice” is the latest euphemism for banning content the laptop class doesn’t like. It’s very obvious a millennial staffer wrote this and thought it was pure brilliance. https://t.co/gjscIMQH7y — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 26, 2022

Narrator: It was not, in fact, pure brilliance. Just pure BS.

Did the staffer who wrote this for Markey's account think about how seriously people would judge their boss on this issue after using the term "algorithmic justice" without any perceptible sense of irony? https://t.co/ACgWmHa7gd — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 26, 2022

Forget it; they’re rolling. Hopefully far, far away from us.

Washington currently has dangerous influence over the most powerful online platforms. And Washington most certainly can't be trusted. So we should be very worried when they promise to pass laws, especially in the name of "algorithmic justice." https://t.co/CY3T4GQv51 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 26, 2022

Amen.

