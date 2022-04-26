“Pocahontas” is trending this morning. . .

. . .and, yes, it’s because of something Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted about Elon Musk:

“This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable.”

This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022

Actually. . .

It’s Sen. Warren who is the dangerous one as this meltdown over Musk’s purchase clearly shows:

“Free speech is the very First Amendment for a reason… the only thing dangerous for our Democracy are people like Pocahontas here who argue that speech should be restricted.”

Free speech is the very First Amendment for a reason… the only thing dangerous for our Democracy are people like Pocahontas here who argue that speech should be restricted. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 25, 2022

And how in the world is “making the algorithm transparent, getting rid of the bots, and having a path for everyone being verified is bad for democracy?!”

Wait, so making the algorithm transparent, getting rid of the bots, and having a path for everyone being verified is bad for democracy?! Got it Karen https://t.co/3zGFpz1KYN — [email protected] (@Jason) April 25, 2022

“And Senator Karen checks in”:

Maybe she is “completely insane”?

You'd have to be completely ignorant or insane to believe that the sale of a private tech company is dangerous to our democracy. https://t.co/4igBndqtCU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 26, 2022

And maybe she’s a secret supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his law to take power away from Disney?

Cool, now do Disney https://t.co/JjTXz5Cnto — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 25, 2022

Now watch libs endorse using legislation to punish a private company:

I was told using legislation to retaliate against a company or person who says or does things you disagree with is unconstitutional. It's almost like the people who hate the DeSantis action on Disney only opposed it because of ideology… https://t.co/gjM1rfulUM — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) April 26, 2022

Did she ever get this mad at Jeff Bezos — another one of her targets — buying the Washington Post?

"Allowing for Free Speech is a threat to Democracy" also "Jeff Bezos' benevolent sponsorship of the Washington Post is totally awesome." https://t.co/fl8OtC6ceU — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 25, 2022

We’ll note that Dems control the House, Senate and White House. Where is this law she keeps promising?

You want to steal someone else's money and have the audacity to malign anyone who resists as being selfish themselves. https://t.co/xjp8SCo5wc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 25, 2022

What’s even funnier is that Musk made his fortune building an electric car company, which is something libs agree with 100%:

He used that wealth and power to build an electric car company to help solve the problem you call our greatest existential threat. Apparently free speech is an even more dire concern. https://t.co/5U14jdC0I4 — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) April 26, 2022

Exit question: Will Sen. Warren ask AOC to sell her Tesla?

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: @AOC illegally parked her Tesla near a Whole Foods in her posh neighborhood—AGAIN. Via @AndrewStilesUSA and @thaleigha_https://t.co/Sv5rrR4OZB pic.twitter.com/kONpjmwdCF — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 21, 2021

***

