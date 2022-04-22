In case you’ve been keeping a running list of thoughtful and wise and virtuous liberals who are taking a bold stand in favor of continuing to wear a mask in the face of being told that masking is optional, here’s another entry for you.

Actor and director Ron Howard may be busy and important, but he’s not too busy and important to put on a mask at the airport. What a man of the people!

Tho it’s not mandatory and it’s a pain, I’m masking it for my flight today. For myself, for others. pic.twitter.com/spbl2jySsc — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 22, 2022

For himself and for others! Opie was raised knowing how to do the right thing, and dammit, the lesson stuck with him.

Thank you for caring Ron!!💙 https://t.co/JBdkAJ9RuT — Laurie 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 (@Laurieluvsmolly) April 22, 2022

Yes, thank you for caring, Ron!! Thank you for putting others’ needs above your own and for leading by example!

the important part is that you posted this on social media so we all know what a good person you are. https://t.co/NFPsV2t8lj — Dr. Richard 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 22, 2022

Narrator: Wearing a mask did not make Ron Howard a good person. It did demonstrate, however, that he’s totally full of it.

Behold:

A few days ago, mask free in Grand Central Station. https://t.co/2fG5WJDab8 https://t.co/hcmfx3YLYq — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 22, 2022

April 12, 2022 (when the mandate was still in place):

Happy Birthday Reed! You are a great son and proving yourself to be an even better Dad. Your mom and I love you. See you and Ashley when you are off the road. pic.twitter.com/GyLAvco4e7 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 13, 2022

Where’s your mask, Ron? Are train passengers not entitled to the same protection from your cooties as airplane passengers?

Every damn time lol — Yawn WhoCares (@RandPaulsMask) April 22, 2022

Never fails.

***

