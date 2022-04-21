For some reason, a lot of liberals out there seem to be under the impression that lifting the mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation is the same thing as a ban on wearing masks in airplanes and other public transportation.

What they fail to realize is that we literally could not care less if they want to keep their mask on in public spaces — or even in private spaces. We just don’t care. But the way they’re making such a big deal out this, it’s pretty clear that they really, really, really want us to care.

Here’s another try-hard wannabe-warrior. Her name is Dr. Emily Ricotta, and she’s an epidemiologist who refuses to be allowed to decide if she wants to wear a mask:

In defiance of the mask mandate removal, I’m double masked and bringing some sass to the airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/6nwKrDUGoK — Dr. Emily Ricotta 💉😷🧼 (@Iplaywithgerms) April 21, 2022

Of course we had to screenshot it, because obviously:

So stunning! So brave!

Nice poorly-fitting cloth mask you have there. https://t.co/PxmSDzD2k7 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 21, 2022

Her Twitter handle is “@Iplaywithgerms.” She studies infectious diseases. So you’d think that she of all people would be able to demonstrate proper masking technique.

You’d think an epidemiologist would wear a properly fitted N95. But this genius chose an ill fitting, virtue signaling, theater piece. https://t.co/K5cYXw389w — shereallyisinsane (@insaneisgone) April 21, 2022

If I can stick my fingers in both sides of your mask I'm pretty sure the virus can get in too. https://t.co/ayWnyyjw8n — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2022

Dr. Ricotta has not only left herself vulnerable to COVID, but, even worse for her, she’s left herself vulnerable to mockery. Quite a bit, in fact.

And all of it well deserved.

Really surprising that this approach isn’t more effective at winning converts https://t.co/wfe3Zl3RWa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 21, 2022

The soldiers who stormed Normandy don’t hold a candle to your bravery — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2022

Not just bravery, but *defiant* bravery.

Shh, she’s “in defiance” of … no one dictating her behavior. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 21, 2022

This is not how mandates and defiance work. Trust me, I'm an englishologist. https://t.co/wwEcAKmONm — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 21, 2022

"I defy the removal of a government command." https://t.co/8yryE7fLk2 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 21, 2022

"You're free to do what you want." "I shall defy your freedom by doing what I want!" "But that's what I just sa–" "DEFIANCE!" https://t.co/KwMdWcAgKL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 21, 2022

Imagine being a doctor but not knowing what "mandate" means. You aren't in "defiance" of anything except perhaps the vibe check. https://t.co/kDCav2tr2K — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 21, 2022

Heh.

Another lunatic that doesn’t understand the concept of “optional”. Sweetie https://t.co/gsZXKEhYE1 pic.twitter.com/JZ3FiFeONs — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) April 21, 2022

So you’re protesting by wearing two masks to the airport — something that you’ve been allowed to do for your entire life. That’s one hell of a protest. Thank you for being so brave. (Also, just FYI, masks do nothing to make anyone safer it’s all cosmetic theater.) https://t.co/7wqW8CqNU7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 21, 2022

You should probably quadruple mask so you'd be twice as safe. https://t.co/PJQn2solvq — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 21, 2022

Good idea. You can never be too safe. Or too insane.

In light of the fact that there is *still* no federal mandate requiring I wear a Viking helmet, I will now wear two at the airport. One on my head and one as a codpiece. You can't make me not wear something the government never stopped me from wearing in the first place! https://t.co/45lDSFqPCd — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 21, 2022

In defiance of Casual Friday I am wearing a top hat and tails to the office tomorrow, please claphttps://t.co/Us6SRKyvam — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 21, 2022

Emily walked so Iowahawk could run.

This isn’t “defiance” of anything.

YOU are free to wear as many masks as you want. You just cannot force others to do the same.

That’s the great thing about removing mandates. We all get to choose what we think is the right thing to do.

Also, enjoy irrelevance. https://t.co/AJuqFOYeKk — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 21, 2022

Don’t worry. She will. Emily brings sass to irrelevance!

"I'm wearing 8 masks, I have my 'look at me' t-shirt on, I'm posting a picture of it on twitter. Why do I still feel so sad inside?" https://t.co/x1apxVWegd — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 21, 2022

