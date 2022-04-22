Former President Barack Obama’s been off on a big anti-“disinformation” crusade lately. We felt compelled to put “disinformation” in quotes, because “disinformation” seems to mean something quite different to Mr. Lie of the Year than it does to us.

“Disinformation” also means something different to Barack Obama than it does to conservative author and commentator John Hayward. In another of his trademark fantastic threads, Hayward tackles one of — if not the most — flagrant examples of actual, genuine disinformation that’s currently out there: the mainstream media and Left’s systematic campaign to smear parents who are against the idea of teachers “educating” children about sexuality and gender identity in school as bigoted, knuckle-dragging monsters:

You want to talk about disinformation, let's talk about Big Media working at the behest of small but influential activist groups to make simple issues, like "parents don't want their five-year-olds being sexually indoctrinated in school," seem hopelessly complex and sinister. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

What worse brand of disinformation could there be than this relentless 24/7/365 effort to make normal people feel abnormal, destroy the very notion of common sense, and portray everyone who opposes even the wildest fancies of the Left look like an insincere monster? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

One of my arguments with the "groomer" pushback is that passive conservatives insist we must never impute sinister motives to the Left – we must always assume they're benevolent and high-minded but simply mistaken in a few of their conclusions… — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

… while the Left relentlessly, remorselessly insists real conservatives are all monsters. The parents who want to protect their kids REALLY just want to murder trans children; people who want border security are REALLY xenophobes; on and on, without exception. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

Even the "fiscally conservative but socially liberal" types, who bought the bogus argument that the Left would consider them reasonable if they stayed away from social issues, were routinely described as monsters who wanted poor people to die, or tools of the selfish Evil Rich. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

There's nothing complex or malevolent about parents who want some control over how and when their kids are introduced to sexual issues, or people who want border security, or economic freedom, or a smaller and more responsible government. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

But Lefty media routinely refuses to give them a shred of credit for sincerity. It never, for a single moment, assumes they mean what they say, or tries to understand where they're coming from. No, they're all hypocrites, stooges, racists, homophobes, greedy, selfish, on and on. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

That's the biggest, longest-running media disinformation campaign, and it never lets up for an instant. If a DNC Media outlet slips up and gives normal people an ounce of credit for sincerity, activists instantly pounce and force them to change their tune. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

The flaming dumpster of CNN+ tumbled into the abyss of obscurity with its hosts chanting "Don't Say Gay… Don't Say Gay" like robots. They can't even IMAGINE giving normal people a shred of credit for honesty or valid concerns. Pure disinformation. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 22, 2022

And what these media outlets don’t seem to realize is that more and more people are onto them about what’s going on. Expect lots more CNN+-es to crash and burn if this garbage keeps up.

