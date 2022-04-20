Former President Barack Obama announced on Tuesday that his foundation will now work to train the next generation of leaders to stop disinformation in the media:

“In recent years, we’ve seen how quickly disinformation spreads, especially on social media. This has created real challenges for our democracy.”

In recent years, we've seen how quickly disinformation spreads, especially on social media. This has created real challenges for our democracy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 19, 2022

Oh, really, Mr. President?

“Part of the reason it’s hard to bring about change is because we live in a media environment that elevates falsehoods as much as truths, and divides people as much as it brings them together.”

Part of the reason it’s hard to bring about change is because we live in a media environment that elevates falsehoods as much as truths, and divides people as much as it brings them together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 19, 2022

He didn’t offer up any ideas, but there is a nice video:

With the rapid spread of disinformation, often on social media, it is getting more challenging for leaders to break through and connect with the people they seek to serve . Recently, @BarackObama sat down with a group of #ObamaLeaders to talk through some creative solutions. pic.twitter.com/TxF4zHZH6F — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) April 18, 2022

And this is pretty rich coming from Mr. “if you like your health care plan, you can keep it”:

Here’s Stephen Miller — aka @Redsteeze — with the reminder:

The fact that prominent media outlets such as The Atlantic and CNN are enlisting Obama’s help, without a hint of irony but with a straight face, evinces everything that is wrong with the news industry. Don’t believe me? Let’s briefly recap some of Obama’s greatest hits. When he spoke at George Mason University in March 2010, Obama uttered the fateful line, “If you like your doctor, you’re going to be able to keep your doctor.” This came in reference to concerns about how Obama’s massive healthcare overhaul might affect access to preferred doctors. Of course, Obamacare went on to become law. And thousands of people saw their healthcare plans phased out and their doctors move out of network. How about what Obama said in Portland, Maine, in April 2010? “If you like your insurance plan, you will keep it. No one will be able to take that away from you. It hasn’t happened yet. It won’t happen in the future.” Obama stated this line repeatedly. It wasn’t true.

Yet, putting the recipient of PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year in charge of a major disinformation project doesn’t seem to bother any libs or journos:

For instance, you might remember my infamous Lie of the Year, 'If you like your health care plan, you can keep it'. https://t.co/RoVZy1WB9Y https://t.co/CoaSzUPRd0 pic.twitter.com/aJny2RPwRO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 20, 2022

And we highly doubt the Obama Foundation will worry all that much about stories that were deemed misinformation originally but turned out not to be so! For example, Hunter Biden’s laptop:

What a joke.

***

Related:

Barack Obama is still bitter that right-wing ‘misinformation’ kept his baby Obamacare from reaching its full potential

Recommended Twitchy Video