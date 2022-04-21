Earlier, we told you about Chris Wallace CNN+ interview with Jen Psaki yesterday, during which he put her on the defensive over Joe Biden’s being “so sheltered from the press.”

But once Jen Psaki starts falling apart, there’s just no stopping her. That’s how we ended up with another eye-opening moment:

JEN PSAKI: Teachers should talk with kindergarteners about if they’re “a girl or a boy.” pic.twitter.com/CeDSEU0boX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2022

She is so far out of her depth, it’s actually kind of scary that someone ever decided to tap her to be the voice for the Biden administration. Like, geez. We have to assume that she never really stops talking for long enough to just listen to herself and realize how utterly insane she sounds to normal people.

Psaki manages to 1) misrepresent the law (no one is stopping conversation about Sally's two moms), 2) say that teaching gender identity is good, actually but 3) also say that this teaching doesn't happen. Trifecta achieved! https://t.co/1aQSbIZuvX — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2022

Regarding (2) and (3), it’s exactly like how the Left has handled criticism of Critical Race Theory in education. No one should have a problem with this thing that is happening because it isn’t ackshually happening even though it really is and is a good thing!

As for the (1), we’re not aware of any stipulation in the Parental Rights in Education law that prevents children from asking why a classmate has two same-sex parents. Parents who support the law just happen to believe that it’s their responsibility and right to explain that stuff to their own kids. Crazy, right?

What do you do if a child asks that question? It’s quite simple, you as an educator say, “that’s a very good question, you should ask your mommy or daddy”. That’s it. It’s simple. The parents should answer that question — Fabi4n Gom3z (@fabi4ngom3z) April 21, 2022

A student says: “I don’t know if I’m a boy or a girl”. The appropriate, not psychotic, not child grooming response: “That sounds like something you should talk to your parents about when you get home!” https://t.co/qdPtBOXVOS — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) April 21, 2022

It’s really not that difficult. Unless, of course, you’re intellectually dishonest and/or a moron.

But apparently there’s not even one single prominent Democrat who’s willing to advise the Biden administration to pump the brakes on this thing, because Jen Psaki et al. just keep leaning into this harder and harder despite the fact that even some liberal parents out there don’t want their kids learning about sexuality and gender identity in school.

Talk about a minority position…yeesh. https://t.co/tfvROAtvEm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 21, 2022

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think that Jen Psaki and the White House wanted to get their clocks cleaned in the midterms. The GOP should do what they can to make that wish come true:

This should be in every GOP campaign ad. What do you want public school teachers teaching your kindergarteners? https://t.co/bKPsCdoXEC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 21, 2022

