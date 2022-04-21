Earlier, we told you about Chris Wallace CNN+ interview with Jen Psaki yesterday, during which he put her on the defensive over Joe Biden’s being “so sheltered from the press.”

But once Jen Psaki starts falling apart, there’s just no stopping her. That’s how we ended up with another eye-opening moment:

She is so far out of her depth, it’s actually kind of scary that someone ever decided to tap her to be the voice for the Biden administration. Like, geez. We have to assume that she never really stops talking for long enough to just listen to herself and realize how utterly insane she sounds to normal people.

Regarding (2) and (3), it’s exactly like how the Left has handled criticism of Critical Race Theory in education. No one should have a problem with this thing that is happening because it isn’t ackshually happening even though it really is and is a good thing!

As for the (1), we’re not aware of any stipulation in the Parental Rights in Education law that prevents children from asking why a classmate has two same-sex parents. Parents who support the law just happen to believe that it’s their responsibility and right to explain that stuff to their own kids. Crazy, right?

It’s really not that difficult. Unless, of course, you’re intellectually dishonest and/or a moron.

But apparently there’s not even one single prominent Democrat who’s willing to advise the Biden administration to pump the brakes on this thing, because Jen Psaki et al. just keep leaning into this harder and harder despite the fact that even some liberal parents out there don’t want their kids learning about sexuality and gender identity in school.

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think that Jen Psaki and the White House wanted to get their clocks cleaned in the midterms. The GOP should do what they can to make that wish come true:

