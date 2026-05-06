White NYT Employee Fights Back Against Alleged Discrimination — And His Colleagues Launch a Witch Hunt

This is not surprising news. The interesting part is a white male finally decided to fight back against it. He filed a complaint with the EEOC claiming he is not receiving promotions because he is a white male. It would shock exactly zero people if that was true. Of course, New York Magazine released a 'possible' name to help make that guy's life miserable.
A white male New York ‘Times’ employee filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging the paper had discriminated against him by not giving him a promotion because he is a white male. On Tuesday, the EEOC, now controlled by a Trump appointee who has… pic.twitter.com/cqXQSQiPGw— New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 5, 2026
Currently, the EEOC is controlled by a Trump appointee, so that means this man may possibly get a fair investigation. That probably has to do with why he filed now.
“Reporters at the paper have been scrambling to figure out the employee’s identity, driven in part by bafflement that one of their own colleagues would sell out the paper to the administration.”— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 5, 2026
Imagine the witch hunt going on at the NYT right now. https://t.co/7DOu2LE8jL
One would think all the 'progressives' who work for the NYT would allow the investigation to play out since they are all about fairness and equality. Nope! They are all trying to figure out who filed the complaint. They want to harass him, let's be honest.
They’re gonna destroy whoever it is because he had the audacity to not be discriminated against. https://t.co/8EXqxgTbLD— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 6, 2026
This guy had the nerve to speak up. White dudes aren't allowed to do that.
Recommended
Here's the crazy thing about this.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 6, 2026
The issue is not whether or not the white guy was discriminated against.
We all know he was.
The issue is whether or not it was OK he was discriminated against.
Crazy. https://t.co/f1bO2BpTJi
We all also know most of the staff at the NYT agrees it was OK to discriminate against this man simply for his skin color and gender.
> Reporters at the paper have been scrambling to figure out the employee’s identity, driven in part by bafflement that one of their own colleagues would sell out the paper to the administration— travis4nh (@travis4nh) May 6, 2026
Making a civil rights complaint is "selling out your employer"?
Interesting. https://t.co/sucdN9wj4r
These are the same people who claim to care about worker's rights.
"Retaliation against people pursuing civil rights lawsuits is good when we do it" https://t.co/S0YqvxMq8K pic.twitter.com/pLtQ5TdLKC— Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) May 6, 2026
There are actually people out here who believe white folks aren’t covered by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. I can't believe how many people have told me that this is not the case. Even heard it from a Cornell University professor two weeks ago.— Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) May 5, 2026
They’re wrong. Here’s the actual… https://t.co/cVYxcwNRwo
Many Leftists will be angry to learn even white men have protection under the law. Womp-womp.
I'm struggling to understand how anyone at NYMag thinks this framing is ok?— Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 5, 2026
Basically they're suggesting: 'How DARE a white man -- who was allegedly discriminated against for the color of his skin -- complain?' https://t.co/hC1dS2rEeM
They don't actually care about 'fairness'. They care about holding one group of people back because they're mad.
It’s remarkable how candidly they admit to trying to unmask and retaliate against an employee for seeking to legally enforce his civil rights. They deserve to be sued into the ground. https://t.co/e4GFsfDwl4— Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) May 5, 2026
Stay tuned!
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member