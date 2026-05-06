White NYT Employee Fights Back Against Alleged Discrimination — And His Colleagues Launch a Witch Hunt

This is not surprising news. The interesting part is a white male finally decided to fight back against it. He filed a complaint with the EEOC claiming he is not receiving promotions because he is a white male. It would shock exactly zero people if that was true. Of course, New York Magazine released a 'possible' name to help make that guy's life miserable.

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A white male New York ‘Times’ employee filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging the paper had discriminated against him by not giving him a promotion because he is a white male. On Tuesday, the EEOC, now controlled by a Trump appointee who has… pic.twitter.com/cqXQSQiPGw — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 5, 2026

Currently, the EEOC is controlled by a Trump appointee, so that means this man may possibly get a fair investigation. That probably has to do with why he filed now.

“Reporters at the paper have been scrambling to figure out the employee’s identity, driven in part by bafflement that one of their own colleagues would sell out the paper to the administration.”



Imagine the witch hunt going on at the NYT right now. https://t.co/7DOu2LE8jL — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 5, 2026

One would think all the 'progressives' who work for the NYT would allow the investigation to play out since they are all about fairness and equality. Nope! They are all trying to figure out who filed the complaint. They want to harass him, let's be honest.

They’re gonna destroy whoever it is because he had the audacity to not be discriminated against. https://t.co/8EXqxgTbLD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 6, 2026

This guy had the nerve to speak up. White dudes aren't allowed to do that.

Here's the crazy thing about this.



The issue is not whether or not the white guy was discriminated against.



We all know he was.



The issue is whether or not it was OK he was discriminated against.



Crazy. https://t.co/f1bO2BpTJi — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 6, 2026

We all also know most of the staff at the NYT agrees it was OK to discriminate against this man simply for his skin color and gender.

> Reporters at the paper have been scrambling to figure out the employee’s identity, driven in part by bafflement that one of their own colleagues would sell out the paper to the administration



Making a civil rights complaint is "selling out your employer"?



Interesting. https://t.co/sucdN9wj4r — travis4nh (@travis4nh) May 6, 2026

These are the same people who claim to care about worker's rights.

"Retaliation against people pursuing civil rights lawsuits is good when we do it" https://t.co/S0YqvxMq8K pic.twitter.com/pLtQ5TdLKC — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) May 6, 2026

There are actually people out here who believe white folks aren’t covered by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. I can't believe how many people have told me that this is not the case. Even heard it from a Cornell University professor two weeks ago.



They’re wrong. Here’s the actual… https://t.co/cVYxcwNRwo — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) May 5, 2026

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Many Leftists will be angry to learn even white men have protection under the law. Womp-womp.

I'm struggling to understand how anyone at NYMag thinks this framing is ok?



Basically they're suggesting: 'How DARE a white man -- who was allegedly discriminated against for the color of his skin -- complain?' https://t.co/hC1dS2rEeM — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 5, 2026

They don't actually care about 'fairness'. They care about holding one group of people back because they're mad.

It’s remarkable how candidly they admit to trying to unmask and retaliate against an employee for seeking to legally enforce his civil rights. They deserve to be sued into the ground. https://t.co/e4GFsfDwl4 — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) May 5, 2026

Stay tuned!

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