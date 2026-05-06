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White NYT Employee Fights Back Against Alleged Discrimination — And His Colleagues Launch a Witch Hunt

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 AM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

This is not surprising news. The interesting part is a white male finally decided to fight back against it. He filed a complaint with the EEOC claiming he is not receiving promotions because he is a white male. It would shock exactly zero people if that was true. Of course, New York Magazine released a 'possible' name to help make that guy's life miserable.

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Currently, the EEOC is controlled by a Trump appointee, so that means this man may possibly get a fair investigation. That probably has to do with why he filed now.

One would think all the 'progressives' who work for the NYT would allow the investigation to play out since they are all about fairness and equality. Nope! They are all trying to figure out who filed the complaint. They want to harass him, let's be honest.

This guy had the nerve to speak up. White dudes aren't allowed to do that.

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We all also know most of the staff at the NYT agrees it was OK to discriminate against this man simply for his skin color and gender.

These are the same people who claim to care about worker's rights.

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Many Leftists will be angry to learn even white men have protection under the law. Womp-womp.

They don't actually care about 'fairness'. They care about holding one group of people back because they're mad.

Stay tuned!

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CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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