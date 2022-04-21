When Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign ended, we were all on the edge of our seats awaiting the answer to one very important question: what would happen to his communications director, Tim Miller?

Well, by the grace of God, Miller landed on his feet. At The Bulwark. He was home at last, for at The Bulwark, he would be free to explore and cultivate his ickiest liberal tendencies in an environment that welcomed them.

And that, friends, is how we end up with clips like this one of Miller on MSNBC:

MSNBC guest goes on a bizarre rant about parents having a say in their kids' education "Do you want people that charged the Capitol deciding what the math books are…weirdos talking about Mickey and Pluto making love? Nobody wants them deciding what's in the math books either." pic.twitter.com/xf1huAWQWj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 20, 2022

“Republicans are weird!” Says the guy responsible for the mental image of Mickey Mouse having sex with Pluto, something literally nobody was thinking about until he said it.

The smug grins, the rolling of eyes partnered with under the breath snickering. A hallmark day at MSNBC. https://t.co/Ntie9Ka6jv — Josh Arnold (@JoshDavidArnold) April 21, 2022

Just a day ending in “y.”

WHO DO THESE PARENTS THINK THEY ARE??? — . (@jrcunniff) April 21, 2022

Good idea, @timodc. It's not as if parents will be voting this November. https://t.co/TaBYptyomK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 20, 2022

Dems should definitely take Tim Miller’s ball and run with it. Dude’s a genius:

He answered his question at the end.

YOU should explain it to your child. If my 4-year old asked me the same question I would explain it to them. — Steve Dziemian (@SfDz11_07_14) April 20, 2022

A friggin’ genius.

***

Related:

