Late last week, Florida’s Department of Education rejected more 41% of math books submitted for use in public schools.

“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” DeSantis said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I’m grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law.” … “The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies,” the DOE said in the announcement. “Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics.”

Christina Pushaw offered a peak at the sort of content that the Florida DOE was talking about. There’s some weird stuff in them thar math textbooks.

But Henry Winkler is too busy being outraged to take any of that into consideration before weighing in:

Banning Math books in Florida .. I can’t even finish the sentence — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 17, 2022

Why not, did you go to school in California? https://t.co/KzTpcZlTfQ — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) April 18, 2022

“Banning Math books in Florida … is a highly intellectually dishonest way to frame what the DOE has actually done here.” Even if Henry Winkler actually believes that Florida is banning math, he’s still wrong, and he’s still spreading a false narrative.

