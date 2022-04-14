Luke Zaleski’s Twitter bio describes him as “Legal Affairs Editor, Condé Nast, longtime/former Research Director @GQMagazine Head of fact-checking ‘The Resistance’ #truthhurts.”

And he thinks that all you people need to stop saying things like “these people.”

Let’s set the stage, shall we? Luke, like many liberals out there, is greeting the news that Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter with disgust:

The idea that rich people can run things better than anyone else is dumb — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 14, 2022

The idea that Luke Zaleski knows what’s best for everyone else is also dumb. And Twitchy regular Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, thinks so, too. So he called Luke out for it:

Unlike the blue collar board that currently runs it lol? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 14, 2022

These people think Twitter has been run by a Soviet. https://t.co/jZKK82KKu7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 14, 2022

Uh-oh, Noam … now you’ve done it:

“These people” is a tell https://t.co/LdxnljkBuZ — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 14, 2022

Annnnnd there it is.

No, seriously. That’s what Luke Zaleski actually thinks:

Every right wing hack uses “these people” rhetorical. It has an othering effect. Want examples? Search Jr.’s feed. But baselessly accuse me of something horrible and prove me right. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 14, 2022

"These people" meant all the people complaining about Musk. Nothing more, nothing less. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it. You pretended not to know it. You saw a vulnerability and quickly exploited it for a cheap dunk. Everyone can see that too. — dvypctr (@DaveyPicture) April 14, 2022

Been noting this for years. You have no idea what you’re talking about. As if there’s a ready made group of anti-muskers on the morning he announces his bid https://t.co/Gc8jtADq8q — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 14, 2022

Hmmm. OK, well, Luke … what’s say we search your feed? What sorts of things might we find?

Blum did just that, and he found some pretty interesting stuff:

Yep! That’s him, all right:

Luke is certainly dead. Murdered by his own tweets.

"All you right wing MAGAs use this phrase to dehumanize." "You use it all the time." "Why do you hate freeze peach???" Fucking pathetic. pic.twitter.com/5qrM607LAI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 14, 2022

Works every single time it’s tried.

Absolutely amazing. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 14, 2022

#TruthHurts. Right, Luke?

