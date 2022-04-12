The White House has made it perfectly clear that they’re not going to take anything even remotely resembling responsibility for the ongoing, decidedly non-transitory inflation crisis. OK, fine. They don’t want to take responsibility? We can’t force them to do it. But that doesn’t mean we won’t hold them accountable anyway.

And that doesn’t mean that we’re going to just sit here and take hot garbage like this from Jesse Lee, Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council:

Putin and @SenRickScott fully in lockstep in blaming Biden for Putin’s Price Hike. So surprising. pic.twitter.com/ROJ5dWHzW4 — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) April 12, 2022

Come again, Jesse?

We had to check, but no, it’s not any less insane upon subsequent viewings.

White House official says Republicans who blame Biden for inflation — which was elevated well before Russia's invasion — are "fully in lockstep" with Putin https://t.co/YEZ7N8f3AA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 12, 2022

These people really are just throwing whatever they can at the wall, desperately hoping that something will stick.

Seriously, how the hell do Jesse Lee and the Biden administration expect people to fall for this BS?

This administration is governed by twitter, which is why he thinks he can say something like this. Reality has a fun way of disagreeing. https://t.co/2B9x7flA8V pic.twitter.com/DH3NvghBWa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2022

Here in reality, we can see very clearly that we’re being lied to and gaslit. And on top of all that, the people lying and gaslighting us think it’s working!

You realize we've all been around for the last 15 months right? — BeKuhl (@Bekuhl4) April 12, 2022

We’re not surprised to see this sort of crap from Joe Biden and Co., but dammit if we’re not still shocked by their chutzpah.

The Biden Admin really isn’t sending their best. https://t.co/dVpkASXwvG — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) April 12, 2022

What if they are, though? What if Jesse Lee is actually the best they’ve got?

This clown should resign by close of business https://t.co/MjPLMm9OQT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 12, 2022

The whole damn Biden administration should resign by close of business.

***

Update:

Oh, hey. Would you care for a little bit of icing on that cake?

