The White House has made it perfectly clear that they’re not going to take anything even remotely resembling responsibility for the ongoing, decidedly non-transitory inflation crisis. OK, fine. They don’t want to take responsibility? We can’t force them to do it. But that doesn’t mean we won’t hold them accountable anyway.

And that doesn’t mean that we’re going to just sit here and take hot garbage like this from Jesse Lee, Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council:

Come again, Jesse?

We had to check, but no, it’s not any less insane upon subsequent viewings.

These people really are just throwing whatever they can at the wall, desperately hoping that something will stick.

Seriously, how the hell do Jesse Lee and the Biden administration expect people to fall for this BS?

Here in reality, we can see very clearly that we’re being lied to and gaslit. And on top of all that, the people lying and gaslighting us think it’s working!

We’re not surprised to see this sort of crap from Joe Biden and Co., but dammit if we’re not still shocked by their chutzpah.

What if they are, though? What if Jesse Lee is actually the best they’ve got?

The whole damn Biden administration should resign by close of business.

***

Update:

Oh, hey. Would you care for a little bit of icing on that cake?

