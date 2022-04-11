Last night, Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali shared a harrowing COVID experience with his Twitter followers. We have to warn you, you may find what you are about to read highly disturbing:

Dude just told me to take off my mask because the virus is fake. I'm in Florida. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 10, 2022

Hey, Wajahat, look at the bright side: you survived! Not many others in your situation can say that.

Fake news, we are all dead in Florida already https://t.co/rWPWjPLFsR — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 11, 2022

That’s why the Grim Reaper walks the Florida beaches!

Actually, he's politely letting you know how stupid you look https://t.co/bSbXPzepLM — The Nasty Italian🍷🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@sayitnspinit) April 11, 2022

Or he would be letting Ali know how stupid he looks … if any of this had actually happened.

I'll take "things that didn't happen" for 500 https://t.co/DmsGspAQnz — Blake Beye (@realBlakeBeye) April 11, 2022

We do have a hard time believing Ali here. The fact that he’s a notorious purveyor of BS doesn’t really help him in the credibility department.

This tweet is art. First, he made it up. But he made it up to say, "hUrR dUrR fLoRiDuH r DuM." But in his made-up story, he's wearing a mask. In 2022. So while the made-up person in the made-up story is dumb, he's WAY dumber in his own made-up story. Simply amazing. https://t.co/UGWfpR6i9w — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 11, 2022

(It’s like when Dwight Schrute said that he wouldn’t be the manager of the hotel he co-owns in hell with Satan in his fantasy.)

And it gets better still, because not only is Wajahat Ali almost certainly making the whole thing up and undermining his own alleged intellect, but he’s also undermining his own alleged commitment to doing everything he can to protect his own health:

If he’s in Florida, I guess we know which choice Wajahat made. https://t.co/nlFVBuXc1h pic.twitter.com/FAZvnRtLnY — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 11, 2022

Uh-oh, Wajahat.

At least Wajahat Ali’s story had a surprise ending!

***

Related:

Wajahat Ali follows the science, which is why he’s apparently determined to live out the rest of his days in full-fledged COVID paranoia

Recommended Twitchy Video