In the early days of the pandemic, we were scared. There were a lot of unknowns. So we took a lot of precautions, with the understanding that they wouldn’t be permanent, because researchers were working tirelessly to develop vaccines.

And once vaccines were widely available, we could begin to get back to normal. And we looked forward to getting back to normal.

But not everyone did. Evidently author and Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali didn’t. And now that normalcy is a possibility, Ali is lost and utterly beside himself:

I'm apparently the only person still living in a pandemic and worried about COVID-19. Glad to know we don't need masks or even proof of vaccination anymore. People, I am Legend. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 28, 2022

Also, do other people's kids under the age of 5 have magical vaccines that I haven't heard about? Can you please tell the unicorns, fairies and mermaids to send some my way? Thank you! — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 28, 2022

Sane, rational people don’t talk like that. So we have no choice but to conclude that Wajahat Ali is neither sane nor rational.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 28, 2022

Might be time to think about getting a grip, Wajahat.

A pandemic of 1!

Seriously, if you're holding onto this pandemic this hard, you have a screw loose. https://t.co/Rgxo6COlsv — Wu1f (@Wu1f_tketkr) February 28, 2022

Those "security blankets" will be hard for some to give up. https://t.co/j2btVcTyZX — Bstreier🌬❄🥶 (@bstreier) February 28, 2022

The Poor Left doesn't know how to be free. They want Covid forever!!https://t.co/EXYtjTRvv0 — Matt Locke (@VOTWMPodcast) February 28, 2022

You may be onto something, Matt:

This right here is the bind Democrats are in. They desperately need to get out from under their Covid restrictions they’ve imposed on citizens. They’re at 38% and sinking fast but they’re core base is not going to accept this shift & will be left feeling this this guy… https://t.co/O7D0n2uvAK — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 28, 2022

Democrats are at 5% with Republican likely voters, they’re at like ~15% with independents. They’re under water with their own voters under 50%. The #1 voter concern by a mile is Covid restrictions and wanting their life back to what they had 2 years ago. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 28, 2022

Here’s the problems Democrats have… they kinda built their party brand on Covid fear. They were the party of forced masks, forced vaccines, lockdowns, business restrictions and school closures. Republicans tried to keep things open for the most part. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 28, 2022

Dems problem is 2 fold: They’re voters are locked into pandemic fear & won’t be pulled out of that phobia by Election Day & will resent Dems lifting any or all Covid restrictions & will feel betrayed.

Also Dems are already seen as the Lockdown party & lifting now looks political — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 28, 2022

So they’ll alienate their base while revealing it was all politics all along. Nothing has changed. No new science. They’re lifting Covid restrictions now because an election is coming up. Might fool a few people who what to be lied to, but most will see it for what it is. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 28, 2022

In any event, Wajahat should take this opportunity to make lemonade:

Now that you’ve diagnosed your neurosis, maybe you can address it. Good luck. https://t.co/rfy0YIHGUV — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) February 28, 2022

We’re rooting for him!

