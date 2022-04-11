Earlier this month, documentarian and Disney heiress Abigail Disney went off on Christopher Rufo in a Twitter rant over Rufo’s harsh criticism of the House of Mouse’s decision to jump headfirst into the debate over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which has notably been falsely branded by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Unsurprisingly, Abigail Disney’s involvement in the controversy has made her a darling of the liberal media. So, naturally, she was a featured guest on Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” yesterday.

“Right-wing attacks on Disney.” Cute.

CNN and the MSM really, really want you to believe that Disney is the victim here. Never mind that conservatives didn’t ask Disney to get involved; Disney chose to get involved. And they got involved by coming after conservatives, putting conservatives on the defensive.

And CNN and the MSM chose to get involved with that. Because CNN and the MSM are nothing more than progressive liberal mouthpieces.

Stelter and CNN love Abigail Disney’s brand of smug, shameless self-righteousness, because it’s their brand, too. CNN and Abigail Disney also share a mutual love of word salad:

Abigail Disney is talking nonsense, and Brian Stelter is just nodding along with it, like the mindless bobblehead he is. How embarrassing for Disney. And for CNN.

Neither Abigail Disney nor CNN did Disney any favors here.

Maybe we’ll start taking Brian Stelter and CNN more seriously when they decide to start turning to actual reliable sources to discuss the issues.

