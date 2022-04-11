Earlier this month, documentarian and Disney heiress Abigail Disney went off on Christopher Rufo in a Twitter rant over Rufo’s harsh criticism of the House of Mouse’s decision to jump headfirst into the debate over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which has notably been falsely branded by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Unsurprisingly, Abigail Disney’s involvement in the controversy has made her a darling of the liberal media. So, naturally, she was a featured guest on Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” yesterday.

“We, as a society, are strengthened by the people that are being pushed to the margins right now.” @abigaildisney tells @brianstelter on @ReliableSources. — Jim Maiella (@jimmaiella) April 10, 2022

“Right-wing attacks on Disney.” Cute.

"What I'm seeing is a pretty coordinated, strategic plan."@abigaildisney, the granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, gives her take on right-wing media personalities and politicians claiming the company is trying to indoctrinate children. pic.twitter.com/ijPLOe3dhg — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2022

CNN and the MSM really, really want you to believe that Disney is the victim here. Never mind that conservatives didn’t ask Disney to get involved; Disney chose to get involved. And they got involved by coming after conservatives, putting conservatives on the defensive.

And CNN and the MSM chose to get involved with that. Because CNN and the MSM are nothing more than progressive liberal mouthpieces.

Lol this chyron. Won't someone please think of the heiress and her billion dollar company. pic.twitter.com/qk3nWeoYyb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2022

"I'm calling for courage, much like Zelensky and the people of Ukraine." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2022

Stelter and CNN love Abigail Disney’s brand of smug, shameless self-righteousness, because it’s their brand, too. CNN and Abigail Disney also share a mutual love of word salad:

.@abigaildisney on @ReliableSources: “If you were to erase every reference to gayness and gay people from the planet, which is sort of what the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill feels like, will children not become gay? Do they need to be recruited and groomed, or are people just gay?" pic.twitter.com/J4bN0VM9kY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 11, 2022

Abigail Disney is talking nonsense, and Brian Stelter is just nodding along with it, like the mindless bobblehead he is. How embarrassing for Disney. And for CNN.

“Sorta what the Dont Say Gay Bill feels like”…. Again, these people and their damn “feelins” are totally devoid of facts, which is the case a lot of times with liberalism.. https://t.co/F95s7NfJIQ — Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) April 11, 2022

This is an excellent distillation of the toxic "crybully" brand of totalitarianism that oozed from campuses into adult politics: Never mind what the law actually says, it triggers us and makes us feel bad, so you must obey our commands to retract it https://t.co/I2yrWrkyxO — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 11, 2022

Neither Abigail Disney nor CNN did Disney any favors here.

What’s so amazing about this is not the abject dishonesty about what the law does, but rather that her argument actually bolsters the case for not teaching sexuality to small children. If they are going to be gay anyway, then what’s the problem? https://t.co/UKVRfFIDu7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2022

Maybe we’ll start taking Brian Stelter and CNN more seriously when they decide to start turning to actual reliable sources to discuss the issues.

It’s notable that @brianstelter had a billionaire heiress on but not a single parent, teacher or resident of Florida where the bill is overwhelmingly popular. CNN is a parrot for the oligarchy and certainly not a news organization. https://t.co/emnUvtixqI — a newsman (@a_newsman) April 11, 2022

