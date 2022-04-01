Given how much time and energy Christopher Rufo has devoted to exposing the scourge of Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory, it makes sense that he’d have some thoughts about Disney’s decision to take a leading roll in the fight against Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, falsely dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Whether or not you agree with Rufo’s characterization of this as a “moral war,” it’s clear that Disney has voluntarily gotten involved in this fight and chosen aside. And in doing so, they have opened themselves up to criticism.

And the Wokeness Brigade appears to be under the impression that critics of Disney’s ill-advised activism are engaged in cancel culture. Count documentarian, activist, and Walt Disney’s grandniece Abigail Disney as a proud member of said brigade:

Does this mean that Ron DeSantis is basically Scar?

The Disney brand gave up all pretense of having either a heart or a soul when they bent over for the brutal, genocidal Chinese government. Over and over and over again.

Disney literally trades on the blood of Uyghurs, but go off, Abigail.

Beg your pardon, Abigail?

That’s definitely what it sounded like to us. Glad we weren’t the only ones who read it that way.

And what, exactly, does Abigail think Disney should do to “that little punk” Christopher Rufo? Use their awesome corporate power to squash him like a bug and make him beg for mercy? Use their awesome corporate power to punish anyone who calls attention to their moral failings?

That’s progressivism for you.

***

Update:

Rufo has responded to Abigail Disney’s self-righteously nasty thread:

What he said.

***

Related:

