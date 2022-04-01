Given how much time and energy Christopher Rufo has devoted to exposing the scourge of Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory, it makes sense that he’d have some thoughts about Disney’s decision to take a leading roll in the fight against Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, falsely dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

We are waging moral war against Disney. We are directly targeting their public reputation. We are turning half of their customers against them. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 30, 2022

We are going to war with Disney and the left-wing activists who are subverting parents and pushing gender ideology onto children.pic.twitter.com/xxafxgjRGK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 31, 2022

Whether or not you agree with Rufo’s characterization of this as a “moral war,” it’s clear that Disney has voluntarily gotten involved in this fight and chosen aside. And in doing so, they have opened themselves up to criticism.

And the Wokeness Brigade appears to be under the impression that critics of Disney’s ill-advised activism are engaged in cancel culture. Count documentarian, activist, and Walt Disney’s grandniece Abigail Disney as a proud member of said brigade:

THREAD/ Like all radical ideologues, the right wing has finally run amok and is coming to devour the hand that feeds it. Business. For my part I am delighted. It is the business world that has been, either by act or omission, feeding the opportunist right wing to distract 1/ pic.twitter.com/7okhzmFII0 — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Us with culture war nonsense while they rifle through the till and empty everyone's pockets. This "anti-woke" right wing nonsense is unsupported by a large majority of Americans. In fact most Americans are offended by it and wish it would just go away. 2/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

You need two things to rule with a minority. First, you need to be constantly looking for fresh meat to throw to the minions, to keep them riled up all the time. That works until the herd thins (remember Scar in Lion King?). So now they've come for American Businesses. 3/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Does this mean that Ron DeSantis is basically Scar?

It was really only a matter of time. But the second thing you need to rule with a minority is money, lots of it. You need the very deep pockets to fund you, yes, and if they don't, you need them to sit quietly along the sidelines, out of your way. 4/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Until now, business has been content to do just that. Or they compartmentalized like sociopaths when they funded folks like Dennis Baxley who wrote the hateful Don't Say Gay bill because as the CEO claimed, he had no way of knowing he might vote for legislation like that. 5/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

HAH. Or else they have chosen silence. Their silence brought us Donald Trump. Apparently the racism and the xenophobia and the misogyny weren't deal breakers. Their silence, or at least willingness to compartmentalize when it came to politicians who were willing to fight for 6/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Their outrageous and multi-decade campaign to stack the deck against the American People brought us this whole raft of Trump wanna-be's now casting about for new and more insidious ways to tear the country apart. So now that the right wing and the business agenda 7/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Might actually be showing signs of parting ways, perhaps we might see the powerful lobbies of the various industries wondering which party was truly interested in supporting their interests. Perhaps we will see lobbies lose faith in the devil's partnership they 8/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Until now have relied so heavily upon to look after their subsidies, their tax breaks, their flouting of law and regulation. Perhaps the right wing has finally bitten the hand that has been feeding it superfoods these last few decades. 9/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

This is a monster of corporate America's creation. Until now they've managed to dodge the worst of it by feigning "neutrality" –even when decent human beings were being actively harmed by right wing activism. The only thing that will work for business now 10/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

if they want to emerge in one piece, is to stand tall for authenticity, generosity, joy and decency. These things are cryptonite for the right wing agenda. So the cure for this isn't hard. And it also just so happens to be the heart and soul of the Disney brand. 11/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

The Disney brand gave up all pretense of having either a heart or a soul when they bent over for the brutal, genocidal Chinese government. Over and over and over again.

Disney has everything it needs to fight this threat, if only it will have the courage to weather the slings and arrows and threats and name-calling. If only leadership will check in with first principles. If only they will show us that as a company that trades on American 12/ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Disney literally trades on the blood of Uyghurs, but go off, Abigail.

Right now, when it matters most of all, they will stand for those values with every fiber of their being. Yeah guys like Rufo can try, but Disney is so much bigger, means so much more to the American people than that little punk can ever hope to mean. END// — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 1, 2022

Beg your pardon, Abigail?

She just said corporations are greater than people. https://t.co/p3kDNLa8vt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 1, 2022

That’s definitely what it sounded like to us. Glad we weren’t the only ones who read it that way.

She's talking about her corporate right to indoctrinate our kids despite the best efforts of independent journalists exposing the corruption, greed, and moral rot of her family's entertainment empire. https://t.co/DYIpUj4ewd — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) April 1, 2022

And what, exactly, does Abigail think Disney should do to “that little punk” Christopher Rufo? Use their awesome corporate power to squash him like a bug and make him beg for mercy? Use their awesome corporate power to punish anyone who calls attention to their moral failings?

Corporations will bury you says Disney heiress https://t.co/dcstoIRA4Y — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

That’s progressivism for you.

Liberalism, 2022 edition: an heiress championing her namesake corporation’s effort to strong arm a state for prohibiting teaching kindergarteners about sex. https://t.co/ziSNgmnqFC — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 1, 2022

***

Update:

Rufo has responded to Abigail Disney’s self-righteously nasty thread:

LMAO: The Disney heiress, who inherited $100+ million and cosplays as a "class traitor," is coming after me now. The most privileged people on the planet pretend to be avatars of the oppressed and they are absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/M5T6s7QmKj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 1, 2022

What he said.

***

Related:

Principled Conservative™ Robert Tracinski accuses conservatives of ‘cancel culture’ for pushing back against Disney, and people have thoughts

Recommended Twitchy Video