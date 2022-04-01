Robert Tracinski is the editor at Symposium, which is devoted to “strengthening the intellectual foundations of a free society.” . He has also written for The Bulwark. That last part is especially important, because it offers some valuable insight into this take on conservatives’ current beef with Disney over the latter’s decision to get involved in the debate over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education, aka — dishonestly — the “Don’t Say Gay” bill:

Conservatives: Cancel culture is really bad! Also conservatives: Disney opposed us on a piece of legislation so now let's regulate them to death. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) April 1, 2022

That’s not a good take, Robert. We know you think it is, but it really isn’t. Hope it the David French retweet at least made it a little worth it:

Embarrassing.

Uhh what — FuzzySewerClog (@FuzzySewerClog) April 1, 2022

Yea no — Alex Oakley (@AOakley19) April 1, 2022

C’mon, Robert.

Right. Let's cancel one of the largest companies on the planet. #moron https://t.co/CwTwoF2pD9 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 1, 2022

I suppose it's easier to claim cancel culture doesn't exist when you don't even know what the hell it means. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 1, 2022

Oh FFS. Is someone afraid of missing out on a possible future ABC gig? pic.twitter.com/3vltb0Tvur — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 1, 2022

Probably.

Cancel culture is when you criticize and boycott the international megacorp 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/SpwdN1ZWR3 — Full Honklin Mode (@Mr_Honkitude) April 1, 2022

won’t somebody please think of the global mega corporations https://t.co/ddGnc8chDZ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 1, 2022

I know there is some vagueness around what does and doesn't count as cancel culture, but under no circumstance is any sort of action against THE DISNEY CORPORATION considered cancel culture. https://t.co/s1Y24IGiWG — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 1, 2022

No one is trying to “cancel” Disney, and you demonstrate that you don’t understand what the term means. cc @DavidAFrench https://t.co/zKsOsai3Aw — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) April 1, 2022

You don’t know what cancel culture is you moron https://t.co/cQJvHwahEC — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) April 1, 2022

What you think is cancel culture is not, in fact, cancel culture, Robert.

Holy shit, Galaxy brain, it’s not cancel culture… maybe they shouldn’t have fought against a wildly popular piece of legislation..? https://t.co/e33WcLDAHF — unmasked Guiseppe (@LibrtyLifeMemes) April 1, 2022

Not exactly. I am sympathetic to the idea, but Disney actively picked a side here. — Patrick Gatti (@patrickdgatti) April 1, 2022

That’s what so many people can’t seem to wrap their heads around. Conservatives didn’t pick this fight with Disney; it was Disney who threw the first punch, at the urging of Democrats and the Woke Left. Conservatives didn’t start this fight, but they’re willing to fight to finish it.

“Let’s regulate them to death” is a galaxy brain way to characterize taking away special corporate sweetheart carveouts. https://t.co/gs3rYnyZ6Z — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 1, 2022

Tracinski once opposed the special status of mega corporations. What changed? https://t.co/5egpvRXHkw — CTIronman (@CTIronman) April 1, 2022

Donald Trump broke his brain. Tale as old as time.

***

