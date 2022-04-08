If we were to put together a word cloud featuring the words we’ve been seeing and hearing most often lately, “groomer” would have to be one of the largest. It’s everywhere, thanks to the debate surrounding Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law as well as the impossible-to-miss uptick in footage of woke teachers engaging in the sort of behavior that we’re constantly being told isn’t happening.

What would we call this if not “grooming?” https://t.co/Uu23gvKtGN — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 8, 2022

While it’s important to point out that “groomer” is sometimes being used inappropriately and not in reference to actual grooming behavior, as is the case here:

In this vile new discourse, "grooming" is defined as just like same-sex couples existing — exactly why people have been alarmed about the vague wording of the Florida law. pic.twitter.com/uZNEn6bO8M — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 8, 2022

It’s also important to point out that some of the disturbing things we’ve seen from adults who believe that children should feature heavily in discussions of sexuality and gender identity do, in fact, fall under the “grooming” umbrella.

And as uncomfortable as it may be for many on the woke Left to hear it, it needs to be said. Dennis Prager tried to warn about the dangers of Queer Theory — the same Queer Theory that some people believe should be used as a teaching tool for young kids — back in 2019 on “Real Time with Bill Maher” and was mocked and treated like an out-of-touch old coot:

Dennis Prager is mocked on Bill Maher when he describes the now mainstream leftist belief that “men can menstruate” This is from Nov 2019. Queer Theory and Critical Race theory ideology are so radical and incoherent, one risks looking crazy pointing them out. @wesyang pic.twitter.com/89cgalW9fD — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) April 6, 2022

At least Prager was a good sport about it. A much better sport than the wokesters who lose it every time J.K. Rowling points out that women and men are biologically different.

A much better sport than the wokesters who insist that Queer Theory and Critical Race Theory aren’t part of the educational curriculum in many schools.

This post was inspired by Wesley’s insight: https://t.co/Nq0vFIHykT — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) April 6, 2022

And one of the astute comments within: https://t.co/Ud5FVDiBv9 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) April 6, 2022

Find us a single radical trans activist out there today who doesn’t flip out when someone says that men can’t menstruate. You’d be off on a fool’s errand.

this thing isn't happening and it's good that it's happening https://t.co/wKDtLovusL — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 8, 2022

That right there is the perfect way to sum up so many of the controversial issues that conservatives are trying to shine light on. Critical Race Theory isn’t happening and it’s good that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools! Grooming isn’t happening and it’s good that some teachers have been engaging in grooming-type behavior around young children!

Anyway, given the hot topics of 2022, now seems like as good a time as any for Bill Maher to revisit his conversation with Dennis Prager and check in on where things are at these days:

I distinctly remember this exchange. Curious about @billmaher’s thoughts now. He should have @DennisPrager back to discuss. https://t.co/yBQDI4z2Ug — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 8, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video